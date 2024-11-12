This is How Marco Rubio Responded to the Pro-Hamas Crowd
UPDATE: Judge Merchan Makes a Move on Whether to Toss Trump Case
FBI Director Chris Wray Is Reportedly Accepting the Inevitable With Trump in Charge
VIP
Illinois Files Intention to Appeal District Court Ruling on Gun Magazines
MSNBC Viewership Plummets After the Election
Harris Surrogate Scrubs X Account of Pro-Harris Content
Liberal Women Are Stocking Up on Abortion Pills After Trump's Election Victory
VIP
Here's the Disturbing Reason Why Airlines Are Halting Flights to Haiti.
Why Hasn't Bob Casey Conceded Yet?
No, Republicans Didn't Win Because of 'Misinformation'
Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal
Chris Wallace Is Leaving CNN
Newsom Is Traveling to DC This Week. Here's Why.
It's Time for States to End Their Horrible Vote-Counting Systems and Adopt the...
Tipsheet

Trump Announces the New Ambassador to Israel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 12, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as his nominee to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel. 

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel. Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" Trump released in a statement Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Huckabee is a longtime friend of the Jewish State and has led dozens of solidarity delegations to the country. He's also a partner with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. 

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who served during Trump's first White House term, is praising the move. 

The nomination is also receiving praise from Iran hawks and other former Trump officials. 

Recommended

Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal Mia Cathell
Why Hasn't Bob Casey Conceded Yet? Rebecca Downs
UPDATE: Judge Merchan Makes a Move on Whether to Toss Trump Case Katie Pavlich
Trump's New Border Czar Has a Message for Dem Governors Who Oppose Mass Deportation Plan Leah Barkoukis
No, Republicans Didn't Win Because of 'Misinformation' Guy Benson
Joe Biden’s Neighbors Never Had Any Love for Him or Kamala Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fired FEMA Employee Spills the Beans on Discrimination Scandal Mia Cathell
Advertisement