Trump Announces the New Ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as his nominee to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, has been nominated to be The United States Ambassador to Israel. Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!" Trump released in a statement Tuesday.

Unbelievably proud that @realDonaldTrump nominated my dad @GovMikeHuckabee to be US Ambassador to Israel!

I went to Israel for the first time with my dad when I was eleven and it changed my life. There is no one President Trump could have picked with a greater love for the… pic.twitter.com/x1zRvHVnF9 — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) November 12, 2024

Huckabee is a longtime friend of the Jewish State and has led dozens of solidarity delegations to the country. He's also a partner with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, who served during Trump's first White House term, is praising the move.

I am thrilled by President Trump’s nomination of Governor Mike Huckabee as the next Ambassador to Israel. He is a dear friend and he will have my full support. Congrats Mike on getting the best job in the world! — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 12, 2024

The nomination is also receiving praise from Iran hawks and other former Trump officials.

Mike Huckabee announced as US Ambassador to Israel. Another stellar pick. — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 12, 2024