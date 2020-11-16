Could This Be the First Priority of a Biden DOJ? Trump Should Take Necessary Action to Protect Himself

I’m not saying this is over. The 2020 race will soon be when all the legal votes are counted, and the legal challenges have been exhausted. Let Rudy Giuliani do his thing, but we also need to prepare for the worst. The Left wants revenge for keeping Hillary out of the Oval Office. They want revenge on us, Trump, everyone and anyone in conservative America. Hence, why we should ignore Joe Biden’s calls for unity. So, what so Trump do?

President Trump committed no crimes, but that won’t stop a Biden Department of Justice from going on the attack. It’s probably going to happen. If Biden ends up on top and he picks his own attorney general, yes—it will be of a moderate mold, but that’s contingent on us keeping the Senate. We need to win those two Georgia runoff races.

Now, Biden and Kamala Harris have said that they wouldn’t interfere with anything on this front, but do you trust these people? Harris voted for impeachment. We do have a deep state and I wouldn’t be shocked if their members come out of their respective basements and plot legal ways to get Trump. Should Trump pardon himself at the last minute, when he comes up short when all the legal votes are tallied, and Biden is indeed the winner?

I bring this up because Bloomberg Law has an interesting piece about how prosecuting Trump could be a top Biden DOJ priority, and how that determination might happen:

Biden has said that prosecuting a former president would be a “very unusual thing and probably not very good for democracy,” he also vowed in an NPR interview in August that he wouldn’t “interfere with the Justice Department’s judgment of whether or not they think they should pursue the prosecution of anyone that they think has violated the law.” […] It’s a real question because on Jan. 20 Trump will lose the immunity from federal criminal indictment that sitting presidents are granted under Justice Department policy. Prosecutors could revive the investigation into campaign-finance violations that resulted in a three-year sentence for Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen and re-examine the instances of possible obstruction of justice that former Special Counsel Robert Mueller uncovered in his probe into Russia’s 2016 election interference. […] SenatorKamala Harris, Biden’s vice president-elect, who as a candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries said that her Justice Department would likely pursue criminal obstruction of justice charges against Trump. […] “Do we want to be the kind of country that every time someone leaves office their successor charges them for crimes?” saidBarbara McQuade, who served as U.S. attorney in Detroit under Obama. “On the other hand, do we want to be the kind of country where people commit crimes and they have impunity?” […] …some Democrats argue that not pursuing a criminal investigation of Trump would amount to special treatment that no ordinary citizen would receive. “Either we are a nation of laws or we are not,” said Representative Gerald Connolly of Virginia. “And no one -- either a president or ex-president -- is above the law.” Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, which investigated Trump, said he believes some of the president’s actions warrant further scrutiny. […] SenatorElizabeth Warrenof Massachusetts has suggested forming an independent commission within the Justice Department to investigate the Trump administration and pursue criminal charges if appropriate. […] Some liberal academics and former government officials have proposed another alternative to a federal criminal investigation: a bipartisan fact-finding panel, often described as a “truth and reconciliation committee,” that would focus on documenting any abuses that may have taken place during the Trump administration rather than recommending charges.

As you can see, there are many ways to launch a legal attack, and Democrats will probably do it. this is what their base wants. And we’ve seen what Democrats have done to accommodate those unhinged needs. There was no way the impeachment of Donald Trump was going to be successful. The evidence was laughable. The lead point persons were idiots and the cream of the anti-Trump Left. And the GOP controlled the Senate. Yet, Democrats promised to do this after the 2018 midterms. They had to, even as a pandemic was brewing in China. Also, do you really think Joe Biden can hold off the radical push to go after a former president? Please.

It’ll cause an uproar. It’ll cause a media meltdown. It will lead to some grade-A conspiracy theory peddling on CNN and MSNBC. If you thought Russian collusion birthed abject nonsense, just wait for the hot takes that will be served if Trump pardons himself.

Please debate among yourselves, but we have to prepare for the worst when the investigation bug hits the Left again on the Hill. Trump did nothing wrong, but he may need to invoke this to protect him from the legal nonsense liberal America is about to hurl at him. Look at what a politically motivated investigation did to Michael Flynn. Do you think an absence of evidence will prevent a Democrat-run DOJ from bringing absurd legal charges against Trump? You cannot trust these people.