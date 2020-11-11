Sorry, Nancy, House Democrats Had Another BAD Day in the Races That Have Yet to Be Called

The experts were wrong. Democrats were expected to pick-up 10-15 seats. They lost ground. In fact, one could argue that 2020 was a disastrous night for House Democrats. They lost some longtime veterans. Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota’s 7thcongressional district who’s been in the House for almost 30 years was booted. Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, the soon-to-be-ex-chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, almost lost her re-election. Republicans made serious gains in the California suburbs and got zero pick-ups in the House in Texas. While it looks like House Democrats will maintain their majority, it’ll be very slim. There are still a dozen or so races to call, and a good share of them have Republicans in the lead.

As Katie and Reagan noted, a lot of the House gains were made by Republican women, who suffer untold abuse by liberals and their media allies. They often suffer the fate of being erased from the political narrative, but this cannot be ignored. Conservative women dominated on election night. And we also have some history in the making as well, Republican Young Kim (R-CA) looks like she clinched the California 39thcongressional race, beating Rep. Gil Cisneros. Kim ran and narrowly lost in 2018. In California’s 48th district, Michelle Steel Park has beaten Rep. Harley Rouda. They will be the first Korean-American women to serve in Congress.