Republican Women Just Flipped Even More House Seats

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 2:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

The year of the Republican woman continues as candidates lock down victories against Democrat incumbents. 

First, Texas: 

Next: California: 

This brings the total number of seats flipped by Republican women to 15 and more could be coming. 

