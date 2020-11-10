Republican Women Just Flipped Even More House Seats

The year of the Republican woman continues as candidates lock down victories against Democrat incumbents.

First, Texas:

Candace Valenzuela concedes in #TX24. Dems won’t pick up a single seat in Texas, and Republicans will now add 14 new women to the caucus. pic.twitter.com/aBHnzCUIXr — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 10, 2020

Next: California:

Decision Desk HQ Projects @MichelleSteelCA (R) Has Won In CA-48



Race Called At 11-10 01:12 PM EST



All Results: https://t.co/kgiDbIOm3r — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020

This brings the total number of seats flipped by Republican women to 15 and more could be coming.

BREAKING: Republicans flip a US House seat in Orange County. Democrat Harley Rouda has conceded to Republican Michelle Steel in race for #CA48. Republicans also looking to flip #CA39, where Young Kim (R) is leading, and hold #CA25, where Christy Smith (D) has small lead. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 10, 2020

ICYMI ... @olivia_pc talking @WinningForWomen and getting more Republican women elected to Congress. First part... pic.twitter.com/Z6dmGawW44 — Joe Pounder (@PounderFile) November 10, 2020