Republican Women Just Flipped Even More House Seats

The year of the Republican woman continues as candidates lock down victories against Democrat incumbents.
First, Texas:
Candace Valenzuela concedes in #TX24. Dems won’t pick up a single seat in Texas, and Republicans will now add 14 new women to the caucus. pic.twitter.com/aBHnzCUIXr— Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) November 10, 2020
More to come...— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 10, 2020
Congratulations to @Bethvanduyne for winning TX-24 House Seat #GOPWomen pic.twitter.com/hVZQnWJeGg— Winning For Women (@WinningForWomen) November 10, 2020
Next: California:
Decision Desk HQ Projects @MichelleSteelCA (R) Has Won In CA-48— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2020
Race Called At 11-10 01:12 PM EST
All Results: https://t.co/kgiDbIOm3r
This brings the total number of seats flipped by Republican women to 15 and more could be coming.
BREAKING: Republicans flip a US House seat in Orange County. Democrat Harley Rouda has conceded to Republican Michelle Steel in race for #CA48. Republicans also looking to flip #CA39, where Young Kim (R) is leading, and hold #CA25, where Christy Smith (D) has small lead. @FOXLA— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 10, 2020
ICYMI ... @olivia_pc talking @WinningForWomen and getting more Republican women elected to Congress. First part... pic.twitter.com/Z6dmGawW44— Joe Pounder (@PounderFile) November 10, 2020
Joined @seanspicer & @LyndsayMKeith on @newsmax to discuss the incredible victories for GOP Women #EPAC endorsed candidates!— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 10, 2020
America is going to fall in love with these hardworking Congresswomen-Elects who will represent their districts well.