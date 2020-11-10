So, How Many Biden Ballots Need to be Invalidated in Order to Make 2020 a Democratic Nightmare?

We’re still in Hail Mary territory, but here’s one way, albeit a narrow one, where this election could become a Democratic nightmare. I’m just gaming things out here. We have scores of affidavits and witness testimony about the funny business that occurred on election night. We have allegations of ballots being illegally backdated and dead people voting. In Georgia, which is heading for a recount, an election official there said that he has no doubts that illegal votes will be unearthed. Every one of these allegations has to be investigated. The legal challenges must be allowed to play out. If Democrats won fair and square, what have they got to lose…other than being exposed for perpetrating a massive voter fraud scheme—allegedly.

#BREAKING: Georgia Election Official: "We are going to find that people did illegally vote. That's going to happen. There are going to be double voters...That will be found." pic.twitter.com/stTK6w0uR1 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2020

Some Fulton County ballots being re-processed after scanning, reporting issue discovered https://t.co/65lOdON6pK



Nice. Get us 2,000 or so ballots here. — Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 8, 2020

WI turnout 89% for Biden?



5.5 standard deviations above the average.



The odds = 0.00000189% (1 in 52,910,052).



Like flipping a coin heads 25 times in a row.#ElectionFixing — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) November 6, 2020

Kornacki says calling PA is premature:



1) He says there are 100K outstanding mail-in ballots in PA which could be challenged.



2) He says there are 100K provisional ballots that appear to skew Trump.



pic.twitter.com/pZIF013ADz — The Election Wizard??‍?‍ (@Wizard_Predicts) November 6, 2020

2000-Gore refuses to concede & spends over a month in court challenges: HERO!



2018-Abrams refuses to concede for almost two weeks & challenges legitimacy of vote: HERO!



2020-Trump refuses to concede until allegations of voter fraud are resolved: UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY — Razor (@hale_razor) November 6, 2020

People are either for election integrity or they aren’t. https://t.co/TUpIVyGsXy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 9, 2020

FRAUD:



"I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot." pic.twitter.com/tvjglm0s3H — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 9, 2020

???? "When the ballots were scanned and it did not match a voter in the electronic poll book...they were still allowing those ballots to go through to be counted. And that is when the GOP poll watchers were issuing those challenges...and kicked out." ????pic.twitter.com/qm7fRRFLUP — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

??ANOTHER MI Poll Watcher??



“I was witnessing several thousand ballots inputted illegally



“Every ballot was being fraudulently and manually entered...as having being born on Jan 1, 1900



“When I asked about this impossibility…I was told instruction came down from Wayne County” pic.twitter.com/hcZZqZZJDk — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

???? EVIDENCE ????



Detroit Poll watcher: At 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 "tens of thousands of ballots" delivered from out-of-state



"Unlike the other ballots, these boxes were brought in from the rear of the room"



"I specifically noticed every ballot I observed was cast for Joe Biden" pic.twitter.com/wFHhGsxEWS — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 10, 2020

Right now, the turnout in Wayne County, Michigan, which encompasses Detroit, looks like it’s too much to overcome. The city turned out enough to put Biden over the top in the immediate, but Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin are very close. Given the voter fraud allegations we’ve seen, it won’t take that many invalidated Biden ballots to make 2020 very interesting. And by that, I mean with a Trump win. Right now, in those three states, less than 50,000 ballots total (47,852 to be exact) need to be tossed over these voter integrity concerns in these three states. That’s it. Given that votes are being counted, let’s say a minimum of between 45,000-50,000 need to be trashed for Trump to clinch these states and end the 2020 cycle with a 269-269 Electoral College tie.

Trump only needs 45K ballots thrown out in WI, GA, and AZ to get enough EVs to win.



Doable. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 10, 2020

Trump down 14K in AZ, with most votes left in a red part of Maricopa and Pinal counties.



No matter who wins the state, screw Faux News. — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 10, 2020

This is the nightmare situation for liberals, as the House of Representatives will decide who is the winner in a contingent election. It’s by state delegation, which the Republican Party holds the advantage over Democrats 26-23. Trump would win. If that happens, the meltdown would be epic. The Electoral College would no longer be the top enemy, though it would be attacked again, the House of Representatives would come under attack by the ‘woke’ Left. And this comes after endless lectures about protecting our institutions and accepting the results, right?

It’s a hail Mary throw. It’s not certain, but it’s a path that could happen. It doesn’t mean that it will. For now, though, it’s best to remain focused on counting all the legal votes and letting the legal challenges play out.