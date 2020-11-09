So, the Liberal Media Will Allow Pfizer Slide on Their Lie about Trump's Operation Warp Speed?

This morning, there was great news on the vaccine front: Pfizer developed a vaccine that appears to be 90 percent effective in test trials. Leah wrote about it, but also added this part from the company distancing itself from President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed:

"We were never part of the Warp Speed. We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone," Kathrin Jansen, the head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer, told The New York Times.

As Leah noted, that’s a lie. I mean, a total lie (via HHS):

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense (DoD) today announced an agreement with U.S.-based Pfizer Inc. for large-scale production and nationwide delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States following the vaccine’s successful manufacture and approval. The agreement also allows the U.S. government to acquire an additional 500 million doses. The federal government will own the 100 million doses of vaccine initially produced as a result of this agreement, and Pfizer will deliver the doses in the United States if the product receives Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) or licensure from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as outlined in FDA guidance, after completing demonstration of safety and efficacy in a large Phase 3 clinical trial. By entering into this agreement now, a safe and effective vaccine can be shipped quickly if FDA grants EUA or licensure. This approach helps meet the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed goal to begin delivering 300 million of doses of safe and effective vaccine to the American people by the end of the year. “Through Operation Warp Speed, we are assembling a portfolio of vaccines to increase the odds that the American people will have at least one safe, effective vaccine as soon as the end of this year,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “Depending on success in clinical trials, today’s agreement will enable the delivery of approximately 100 million doses of vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.”

This is false, for one.https://t.co/BlWY011OVk



And it's a partisan attempt to spin away from giving Trump credit for his admin kicking down regulatory barriers to get a vaccine produced in record time. https://t.co/YibVeNP8Ig — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 9, 2020

This is where we point out that Biden was the donor favorite of the pharmaceutical industry. https://t.co/9G4L0puKlX — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) November 9, 2020

It’s funny how all of these COVID developments are just dropping now, right? I mean, we had a new COVID study that showed indoor concerts might be safe again. It’s not peer-reviewed, but the timing is interesting, as is Pfizer’s announcement about their vaccine trial, which accompanied their lie about not being part of Operation Warp Speed. Probably not. We’re about to enter a massive phase of gaslighting not seen since Stalinist Russia regarding the coronavirus.

The fact is that President Trump did have a plan. He shut down travel from China and Europe. He did go along initially with a nationwide lockdown. He launched Warp Speed. He got scores of businesses to manufacture ventilators. He increased our testing capacity. Democrats attacked Trump for the virus itself and increased the death rate immensely when governors in Democratic-run states forced nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients; those deaths account for nearly half of all COVID deaths in the US.

The Biden agenda on COVID is the Trump agenda. That’s the dirty little secret. And all of Biden’s attacks us grounded in Monday Morning quarterbacking. It’s pathetic. All of the progress we’ve made in fighting COVID is all thanks to President Trump. Hey, maybe we could have been better prepared, but one party was too busy engaging in a politically motivated impeachment assault against the president because they didn’t like him. That’s not fair, actually. It was the Democrats, plus Mitt Romney.