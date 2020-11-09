Pfizer Announces Promising Vaccine Update: 'This Is About the Best the News Could Possibly Be'

Pfizer said Monday its coronavirus vaccine, which was developed with BioNTech SE, showed promising results, preventing more than 90 percent of infections.

“This is about the best the news could possibly be for the world and for the United States and for public health,” William Gruber, Pfizer senior vice president for vaccine clinical research and development, said in a statement.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the findings mean “we are one step closer to potentially providing people around the world with a much-needed breakthrough to help bring an end to this global pandemic.”

The company may ask the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the month for emergency authorization of the two-dose vaccine.

Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency use authorization of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85. To do so, it will need to have collected two months of safety data on around half of the study’s roughly 44,000 participants, expected in late November. [...] Pfizer said the interim analysis was conducted after 94 participants in the trial developed COVID-19, examining how many of them received the vaccine versus a placebo. The company did not break down exactly how many of those who fell ill received the vaccine. Still, over 90% effectiveness implies that no more than 8 of the 94 people who caught COVID-19 had been given the vaccine, which was administered in two shots about three weeks apart. The efficacy rate is well above the 50% effectiveness required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a coronavirus vaccine. (Reuters)

"It is a great day for science. It is a great day for humanity," says @Pfizer CEO @albertbourla on #COVID19 vaccine trial results. "I think we can see light at the end of the tunnel." $PFE pic.twitter.com/vN56J5PWSZ — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 9, 2020

President Trump called the report "such great news."

STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Joe Biden said he was informed of the results Sunday night. While he expressed his optimism, he added that it doesn't change the importance of masks and social distancing.