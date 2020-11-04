Biden Has Flipped Michigan, But Trump Campaign Is Fighting Back

As of now, the blue wall is being re-erected for Democrats. Joe Biden is projected to narrowly win Wisconsin and Michigan. CNN and Decision Desk made the projection this afternoon. The key county that appears to push Biden over the top was Wayne, which contains the city of Detroit. Hillary Clinton only got a little over 519,000 votes there in 2016. Biden has received over 563,000 votes. When Obama won Michigan in 2012, he received over 595,000 votes. But that increased turnout in Detroit appears to be what delivered the death knell for Trump here.

Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won The State Of MI And Its 16 Electoral Votes



Race Called At 11-04 04:19 PM



All Results: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020

CNN projects Biden wins Michigan. After winning Wisconsin, Biden has 253 electoral votes and is knocking on the door of the presidency — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 4, 2020

CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Michigan, reclaiming another "blue wall" state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump's path to 270 electoral votes https://t.co/sYCuRkx7Lw #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/JhD7W06pz5 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2020

Big news: CNN projects Joe Biden will win Michigan — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 4, 2020

Now, Trump is fighting back. The campaign has filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots citing access to the vote count:

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

And yes, there is some funny business happening regarding the vote count in the state:

The scene at Detroit’s absentee ballot counting center is growing more heated. The windows now being covered up. Allegations of violations. Sec. of State says she welcomes challenges. pic.twitter.com/oUL4A0h3Ku — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 4, 2020