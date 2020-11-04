Donald Trump

Biden Has Flipped Michigan, But Trump Campaign Is Fighting Back

Nov 04, 2020
As of now, the blue wall is being re-erected for Democrats. Joe Biden is projected to narrowly win Wisconsin and Michigan. CNN and Decision Desk made the projection this afternoon. The key county that appears to push Biden over the top was Wayne, which contains the city of Detroit. Hillary Clinton only got a little over 519,000 votes there in 2016. Biden has received over 563,000 votes. When Obama won Michigan in 2012, he received over 595,000 votes. But that increased turnout in Detroit appears to be what delivered the death knell for Trump here. 

Now, Trump is fighting back. The campaign has filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of ballots citing access to the vote count:

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

And yes, there is some funny business happening regarding the vote count in the state:

