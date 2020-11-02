Where Trump Had His Florida Rally Should Tell You How His Team Feels About Winning the State

President Trump has been running the gauntlet on rallies in key states. He just wrapped his rally in Opa-locka and its location does say a lot about how his team feels about taking the Sunshine State. Campaigning in the state usually zeroes in on the I-4 Corridor. That’s where you’d think Trump would host this rally one day before we all go to the polls. Nope. He’s doing in Miami-Dade County, where Joe Biden has not been doing so hot. Sure, he’ll win the county, but as of now, don’t expect him to carry margins that would suggest the state is going to flip. Hillary Clinton carried this county, the most populous Democratic county in the state, by 26 points in 2016—and she still lost.
Trump's final Florida stop is Miami-Dade County, not the I-4 corridor (middle of state).— David Chapman (@davidchapman141) November 2, 2020
The I-4 corridor is where the state is won. Miami-Dade is a democrat stronghold.
What does it tell you that Trump's final Florida stop is in a Democrat stronghold?
Larry Schweikart, among others, has been tracking the early vote totals, which usually break heavily for Democrats. Well, in Florida, that lead has collapsed…big league. The lead is under 100k right now. GOP is jacked up and ready to vote. And if Trump clinches Florida, Biden’s chances of winning this race drop as well. This rally also comes after a flurry of polls showing Electoral College carnage for the Biden team come Election Day…maybe.
HUGE turnout for @realDonaldTrump in Georgia and Florida!— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 2, 2020
Rome Rally:
? 42,067 signups
? 31.4% NOT Republican
Opa-locka Rally:
? 14,254 signups
? 23.9% did not vote in 2016
The enthusiasm is incredible!
FL: total Ds lead 95,130 so Rs again chopping that lead bit by bit.— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 1, 2020
Ds led 96,400 going into election day 2016 when Trump won by 113,000.
Florida is likely going to count its votes fast on Nov 3... Models I look at suggest Biden's chance of winning the prez if he wins FL is ~95%. It drops below 50% if he loses FL.— (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 29, 2020
All I can say now to you, fellow MAGA supporters is get out and vote. For extra credit, find someone else who supports Trump and take them to the polls as well.
FINAL StatesPoll map: Trump 322 https://t.co/CMN8PLn0wj— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020
??NEW POLL??— Sam (@SunshineSt8Sam) November 2, 2020
Michigan ?? pic.twitter.com/uu3uUBykyg
Trump +2.1 in North Carolina https://t.co/syKhL6yEpe— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020
NEW PENNSYLVANIA POLL SHOWS TRUMP WITH NARROW LEAD— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020
(Insider Advantage/Center for American Greatness)
Trump 48.7% (+1.3)
Biden 47.4%
500 Likely Votershttps://t.co/Te7JeJuqy3
WISCONSIN— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 1, 2020
Biden 48% (+1)
Trump 47%
Jorgensen 3%@trafalgar_group, LV, 10/24-25https://t.co/WPGOWRufEI
Trump +1.1 in WISCONSIN— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020
Atlas
Trump 49.6
Biden 48.5
Approval: 48%
Trump Black vote: 17%
Trump Hispanic vote: 41%
672 Likely Votershttps://t.co/dikpoxGKAI
Democracy Institute State Polls:— PollWatch (@PollWatch2020) November 1, 2020
(per Breitbart)
FLORIDA
Trump 49%
Biden 45%
MINNESOTA
Trump 48%
Biden 46%
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Trump 47%
Biden 43%https://t.co/pRoKgkkxPk