Russian Collusion Hoax Creator Christopher Steele Gets Filleted on Piers Morgan

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 25, 2025 6:30 AM
Victoria Jones/PA via AP

Either this man is bored, or he has zero shame. Last week, Piers Morgan had former spook Christopher Steele on his program. The man whose work has been thoroughly debunked and mocked decided to come onto the program and got obliterated by libertarian Scott Horton, who went line-by-line about how Steele’s work was grade-A trash, which set forth the mother of all firestorms in fake news. Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room, also took swipes at Steele, and he deserved every minute of it:

Steele was the one who compiled the Steele Dossier, which formed the basis for the Russian collusion hoax. The FBI knew it was an opposition research project funded by the Clinton campaign and still executed its surveillance operation against Donald Trump and his campaign. We later discovered that the Russians played Steele like a fiddle. 

There’s a reason no one published the dossier in full except Buzzfeed; none of it could be verified at the time. This infamous document led to illegal FISA warrants being issued for former Trump campaign officials like Carter Page. These warrants were later exposed to have been propped up by corrupt Department of Justice officials suppressing exculpatory evidence. This could have led to the FISA Court rejecting the surveillance warrant. In other instances, DOJ officials outright manufactured evidence to secure these spy warrants. 

You know how the rest of this story ends.

