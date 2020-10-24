Flynn Judge Seems to be Really Banking on a Biden Win with These Moves

Judge Emmet Sullivan is really banking on a Joe Biden victory in November with these moves. The man has refused to cave to the mountain of evidence that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was the victim of FBI overreach, prosecutorial misconduct, and a pre-planned perjury trap. Flynn has long been exonerated of being a Russian agent…by the Obama Justice Department six days after his interview with the bureau in January of 2017. The agents who interviewed him also felt that he wasn’t lying. The 302 report took longer than required per department guidelines to file, with people who weren’t even in on the interview going in and tweaking it. That’s not within department policy either. Someone also buried that exculpatory DOJ memo clearing Flynn of being a Russian agent as well. Who was it? Either way, Flynn remains in legal purgatory.

In the meantime, Judge Sullivan, who accused Flynn of treason in open court, has now ordered the DOJ to ensure that the documents they submitted concerning dropping the criminal charges against Flynn weren’t doctored. It’s a comedy act at this point, given that the Russian collusion delusion that engulfed the DOJ under Obama was all supported by false documents and unsubstantiated gossip (via Politico):

The federal judge presiding over the criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn has ordered the Justice Department to conduct an unusual review of its filings in the case and certify by Monday whether any have been manipulated. The order is a signal of intense distrust between the judge, Emmet Sullivan, and the department, whose filings are typically accepted at face value. In this case, DOJ has already acknowledged that two documents it previously filed — handwritten notes taken by former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe — were altered "inadvertently" to include inaccurate dates. Sullivan's demand will force the Justice Department to confront tricky interpretations of handwritten notes that DOJ and Flynn's legal team have relied on to seek the dismissal of the prosecution.

This is garbage, folks. Sully is merely running out the clock here. It was alleged that he was banking on a Biden win, which will lead to a Democratic DOJ filing a motion to nix the move to dismiss the criminal charges against Flynn. The man just cannot admit when he’s wrong. Flynn was the victim of an FBI and DOJ run amok under Obama, who was pernicious in their intent to cripple the incoming Trump administration at all costs. Getting Flynn was a top priority for Obama’s team based on collusion allegations that were grounded in a Democrat-funded piece of opposition research—the Trump dossier—which wasn’t even verified, though credited as solid evidence. You saw that when the FBI secured spy warrants on another innocent victim in this Russia fiasco, Carter Page.