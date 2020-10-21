More Dirty Deeds? Hunter Biden's Ex-Business Partner Has Flipped Revealing a New Trove of Emails

Oh, the plot has thickened for 'Biden and company.' Squeaky clean Joe, working-class Joe that we supposedly all knew and loved is a lie. He’s a fraud. He’s just as corrupt as Hillary Clinton. We can thank his son for exposing all the dirty laundry. That perpetual screw-up dropped off his MacBook at a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware in April of 2019 and forgot to pick it up. After a 90-day period, it became the property of the owner of the shop, who made a copy of the hard drive and turned the laptop over to the FBI. A copy of the hard drive was given to Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer. These emails are just the tip of the iceberg and now we see that Hunter might have been into child porn. At the very least, it’s quite off that scores of pictures of underage girls were found on it. The former New York City mayor turned those images over to the Delaware State Police, but there’s more.

.@RudyGiuliani tells Newsmax that Hunter Biden had numerous pictures of "underage girls" on the laptop that reportedly belonged to him and that he has turned them over to the Delaware State Police.pic.twitter.com/pu6rNYTlV9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 21, 2020

Giuliani gives alleged Hunter Biden laptop to New Castle County police https://t.co/IRGFeeWM03 — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 21, 2020

Hunter’s former business partner has flipped. He gave investigative reporter Peter Schweizer access to his Gmail account, which detailed more sordid deals with Russia and China. And yes, Joe Biden is involved with some of the pitches. This is a totally separate trove of emails from the one on Hunter’s laptop (via The Blaze):

When Bevan Cooney — the former "junior" business partner to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer — went to jail in 2019, investigative reporter and New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer thought he'd never gain access to the damning emails Cooney had promised. That all changed three weeks ago when Schweizer was given complete access to Cooney's gmail account. Schweizer joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday to describe just some of the business deals revealed within these emails — like Hunter working with an alleged Russian criminal and with Chinese communists to secure their assets, or to secure one-on-one time with his dad, then-Vice President Joe Biden. And all of this new information is completely separate from the emails allegedly discovered on Hunter Biden's laptop recently reported by the New York Post. "So, I want to make this clear. This [Cooney's emails] has nothing to do with what's on the laptop … It didn't come from [Rudy] Giuliani. It didn't come from anybody else, right?" Glenn asked Schweizer.

Backward reels the mind to when The New Yorker, who is dealing with ‘masturbategate’ involving Jeffrey Toobin, wrote about Hunter upsetting Joe’s 2020 ambitions. That is brutally coming to fruition. Of course, a father’s love is unconditional. That still doesn’t mean Hunter is royally screwing his dad right now—politically.