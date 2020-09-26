CNN Legal Analyst: It's the End of Roe v. Wade If Amy Coney Barrett Is Confirmed

Abortion-mania is about to engulf Washington DC and the liberal media. You saw vestiges when the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. You’re going to see it come to a head within the next few hours and in the following weeks after President Trump makes it official that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has been nominated to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court.

This really isn’t a fight. We have the votes. It’s going to happen. It’s assured. Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Pat Toomey (R-PA) have all signed on, with the first guy—Romney—being the one we had to fear the most in this fight. The squish squad actually grew a spine. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), an original ‘nay’ vote, has altered course. It’s over. We have the votes to get ACB out of committee and onto the floor for full confirmation.

Democrats can whine. They can hurl awful things at her—and they will—but it doesn’t change the fact that Amy Coney Barrett will soon be an associate justice on the United States Supreme Court. Oh, and this is all going to happen before Election Day.

So, to tee off the abortion wars, here’s CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin who says that Roe v. Wade will go away if ACB is confirmed. Is there supposed to be something else after that? Because I would be okay with that, as would a significant portion of the country (via Daily Caller):

CNN analyst Jeffrey Toobin said…that confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court would spell doom for the 1973 landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. Toobin told “New Day” hosts Alisyn Camerota and John Berman that overturning Roe v. Wade had been the conservative legal community’s “biggest obsession” since the court ruled on it in 1973, and he argued that if Coney Barrett were to join the court, they might just have the votes to do it. […] Toobin went on to warn that if the decision were to be overturned, “abortion would be illegal in about a third of the country almost immediately, because the states would move to ban it.”

Frankly, I think ACB for being Catholic will be what the Left latched onto in the coming days and it’ll be nasty. Folks be prepared for some grade-A idiocy from Democrats and the liberal media regarding Catholicism. It’s going to be irritating. It’s going to be way over the line for sure. But don’t forget; we have the votes. Just keep your eyes on the prize. They’ll troll us on social media. Ignore them. We got the votes. Get through the procedures and fill that seat.