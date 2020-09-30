Regarding Who Won the First Debate, Telemundo's Poll Offered Some Very Bad News for Joe Biden

Is it because he quasi-endorsed or didn’t push back as hard as he should against the far-left’s agenda during the primaries? Do they know he’s a weak sauce candidate? Or is it because his Hispanic outreach operation has been all-in-all total garbage? On the latter point, it might not be the case of bad outreach operations because the difference in preference regarding who won the first presidential debate is so large. It’s as vast as the Pacific Ocean.

While many noted how the first debate went off the rails between President Trump and Joe Biden, Hispanic voters overwhelmingly picked Trump as the winner. In fact, Trump crushed Biden 66/34 regarding who they think won the first duel. It goes in keeping with the polling data that Trump has been doing well with Latinos. You see this in Miami-Dade County, Florida, a key Democratic bastion, where Trump has been doing mighty fine with this voter bloc, causing some Democrats to worry. Well, I’m sure Telemundo’s poll didn’t neutralize those fears:

Spanish speaking viewers of Telemundo expressed their preference of who won tonight’s presidential debate: 66% Trump 34% Biden. #DebateTuesday pic.twitter.com/JxCUFda6iF — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) September 30, 2020

VERDICT: President @realDonaldTrump WINS ??



CSPAN: ? Trump (53% Trump; 29% Biden)



Telemundo: ? Trump (66% Trump; 34% Biden)



CNN: ? Trump (3 votes Trump; 1 vote Biden of decided voters) pic.twitter.com/eCaskcjTNk — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 30, 2020

Telemundo poll on who won the debate:



66% Trump

34% Biden pic.twitter.com/OGp2KsopbV — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 30, 2020

That's quite a trouncing.