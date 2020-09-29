How Ruth Bader Ginsburg Wrecked Senate Democrats’ SCOTUS Position from the Grave

Senate Democrats might have talked a big game in the beginning for obvious reason. They need to show their base that they’re going to fight President Trump’s attempt to fill the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s an election year. There should be some life on this issue, right? Except this isn’t a fight. Republicans have the votes to confirm Trump nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a universally qualified jurist. She’s quite an accomplished woman. This is going to happen. We all know it is, but Democrats need to keep up the theatrics to show progressives they’re not rolling over, though they have no chance of blocking Barrett.

They have refused to meet with her. They say the process is illegitimate. And Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even declared that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has no right to fill the seat. He does. We won the 2016 election. The GOP increased its majority in the Senate in 2018. Elections have consequences. Noah Feldman, a witness in support for Donald Trump’s impeachment and Harvard Law professor has endorsed Barrett, calling her brilliant while noting that he also disagrees with her on almost everything. Need I say more regarding her qualifications.

Chucky says we have to honor RBG’s wish of having the next president pick her successor. No, we don’t. It’s nice that she said that, I guess, but we’re filling this seat. Her wish isn’t law. It’s not some statute we have to follow. It can be ignored. And even from the grave, Ruth Bader Ginsburg just wrecked the Senate Democrat position, noting that the president is elected for four years, not three, regarding judicial appointments. Even adding that she hopes some members of the Senate will wake up and appreciate that’s how it should be.

ICYMI: Justice Ginsburg herself said that the president "is elected for 4 years, not 3," in regards to being able to nominate a SCOTUS nominee during election years. pic.twitter.com/3nB3HuUDqy — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 27, 2020

Chuck, sit this one out. You’ve been beaten on votes, ACB’s qualifications, constitutional authority, and even the words of RBG herself regarding his matter.

It’s over. Soon we’ll be hearing these words: Justice Amy Coney Barrett.