Oh, It's No Worry...Only Some Virginia Voters Got Two Ballots

Once again, we have a story that will draw scrutiny to all of the mail-in voting craze that’s dominated the liberal media and the Democrats. In Virginia, scores of voters got two ballots, but no worries—officials say only one would be counted. Some 1,400 voters got two ballots, as states try to adjust their voting operations during the COVID outbreak. Regardless, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that in-person voting is safe. Frankly, if you can vote in-person, you should. And with scores of mail-in ballots now being rejected, coupled with the Postal Service warning of massive delays, Democrats are now urging their base to vote in-person if possible. Regardless, this hiccup with the ballots has some wondering about the process (via Fox 5 DC):

According to several media reports about 1400 voters in Virginia got two absentee ballots mailed to them, but elections officials said only one would be counted.

Elections officials in Fairfax County told the Washington Post a printer problem led employees to mistakenly mail two ballots to about 1000 voters. Officials said people should destroy the second ballot.

[…]

FOX 5 spoke to a voter in Loudoun County who also says she received two ballots.

My husband just got one and I got two, said Jean Brennan of Leesburg.

Brennan, a Trump supporter, said the mistake has her questioning the process.

"This is what [Trump's] concerned about and I am too and I wanted to bring it to your attention," Brennan said.