Disgusting: That's How CNN Responded When Someone Called Their Meltdowns Out Over Breonna Taylor Case

CNN is having a meltdown over the Breonna Taylor decision. Well, actually everyone in the liberal media is because this is what they do. It’s non-stop outrage porn from these folks and this case especially has brought out all the hardcore action. Seriously, we have CNN legal analyst Laura Coates giving some lecture about how Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is black, was “very juvenile” in his presser where he announced the findings of the grand jury investigation.

None of the officers are being charged with murder. One officer is being indicted on wanton endangerment. In March, Taylor was killed when officers were attempting to execute a search warrant. Her then-boyfriend Kenneth Walker was accused of being part of a drug operation. Contrary to initial reports, this was not a no-knock warrant. The police identified themselves. A firefight ensued and Taylor was killed. Her death and that of George Floyd is what set the Left off this summer.

CNN legal analyst Laura Coates attacks Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as "disingenuous" and "very juvenile." She complained that he used "triggering words" and "hidden gestures" alluding to mob violence and outside influencers and didn't ram through manslaughter charges pic.twitter.com/xQET5cNUQt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

.@RevDrBarber reacts to the Breonna Taylor indictments: “It’s not what we wanted… Anything less than indictments for a full extent of the officers’ actions ultimately cannot stand... We have to keep on pushing." pic.twitter.com/7jvATjHv4A — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) September 23, 2020

CNN is melting down over Cameron not charging the officers (ostensibly all of them) with murder even though only one had fired shots that killed Taylor. One legal analyst all but insisted he could have demanded and bent the grand jury to whatever charges he felt like levying. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

CNN legal analyst now saying that black Republican and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron doesn't have credibility and lacks "judgment" because he's a Trump supporter and spoke at the RNC. In other words, he's not truly black. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

And now Coates said that Cameron used triggering language and hidden gestures because that’s where are now with the Left; all the things are racist. CNN just plain has the ‘woke’ legions shredding its already laughable credibility as an impartial news outlet. We all know they’re some of the most hardcore anti-Trumpers out there. So, when Curtis Houck, the managing editor of Newsbusters, a wing of the Media Research Center that tracks liberal media bias, called out the network as he always does for their shenanigans, CNN mocked his mental health issues. Yeah, says all you need to know about these folks. They can’t win, so they get personal.

As the Daily Caller noted, this is what happens when you criticize CNN.

"Stay classy."

CNN PR lead joking about mental illness to someone who's battled depression and attempted suicide.



That would be me. pic.twitter.com/MFauFOztsn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

Since this has blown up, I'll say this - talking about my mental health is a line you don't cross. But more than that, I wasn't so much angry at Dornic (b/c this is who he is) as much as I was saddened how this was more proof of how far we as a society have to go on mental health — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 23, 2020

Personality disorders aren’t to be exploited as a punchline with hand clap emojis in a failed Twitter dunk (especially when aimed at someone who has been open on here about the struggles he has had). Deeply irresponsible & unprofessional behavior by CNN’s head of strategic comms. https://t.co/OCjPkurcfF — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 23, 2020

CNN's top PR flack is openly mocking a journalist who has been admirably open about his struggles with depression as mentally ill. Truly vile and disgusting behavior from CNN. https://t.co/WIASwRJPDx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

Oh, and to no one's shock, MSNBC isn’t much better on covering this story either.

MSNBC guest on black Kentucky AG Cameron: "He's skinfolk, but he is not kinfolk...he should be ashamed of himself." pic.twitter.com/Y9lNvSmPtS — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) September 23, 2020

Right now, Louisville could become engulfed in riots as Black Lives Matter and other lefty activists take to the streets. This is why Louisville police canceled all time off so they could get barricades set up, declared a state of emergency, and have the national guard on standby.

Full disclosure: I was an intern at Newsbusters, and I know Mr. Houck. He’s excellent at what he does and that can be said for the entire team there. Keep up the good work, NB.