‘Burn It Down’: Louisville Could Be Engulfed in Mayhem As BLM Protesters Are Out in Force

Our own Julio Rosas is doing what he does best in Louisville: covering leftist protests. And as we’ve seen throughout the summer. These could easily devolve into full-blown riots. The grand jury has just come back with their decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was killed in March when police returned fire after her then-boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on officers. Initial reports were that law enforcement was executing a no-knock warrant. When there was no response when police breached the apartment door, a firefight broke out. Taylor was struck multiple times as she slept. That has been debunked.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says that the officers did announce themselves before breaching the door while executing a search warrant that ended in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor pic.twitter.com/roAJQpiXQv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

Walker was suspected of being part of a drug ring, though no drug money or narcotics were recovered. Taylor’s death, coupled with George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, led to the summer of rioting.

Cortney wrote about the grand jury decision, which has infuriated activists. No murder charges were brought forward against the three officers involved. One officer was indicted on wanton endangerment. Rosas is reporting on the ground live as we speak, as activists are starting to block intersections and chants of “burn it all down.”

The protesting BLM crowd is now marching through the streets of Louisville. They have chanted, “No lives matter till black lives matter!” pic.twitter.com/f3qJPNjwxt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use. pic.twitter.com/VestCPdyTk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Tense scene as the BLM crowd marched though the streets while passing by Louisville police cars and officers. pic.twitter.com/tPyvxsJsKt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Louisville police have canceled all time off and set up barricades before the announcement. The national guard is also on standby. We’ll keep you updated.

In the meantime, some U-Haul truck just happens to pull up and hand out huge signs? Who's bankrolling that part?