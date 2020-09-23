Law and Order

'Burn It Down': Louisville Could Be Engulfed in Mayhem As BLM Protesters Are Out in Force

Sep 23, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

 Our own Julio Rosas is doing what he does best in Louisville: covering leftist protests. And as we’ve seen throughout the summer. These could easily devolve into full-blown riots. The grand jury has just come back with their decision in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was killed in March when police returned fire after her then-boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired on officers. Initial reports were that law enforcement was executing a no-knock warrant. When there was no response when police breached the apartment door, a firefight broke out. Taylor was struck multiple times as she slept. That has been debunked. 

Walker was suspected of being part of a drug ring, though no drug money or narcotics were recovered. Taylor’s death, coupled with George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, led to the summer of rioting. 

Cortney wrote about the grand jury decision, which has infuriated activists. No murder charges were brought forward against the three officers involved. One officer was indicted on wanton endangerment.  Rosas is reporting on the ground live as we speak, as activists are starting to block intersections and chants of “burn it all down.” 

Louisville police have canceled all time off and set up barricades before the announcement. The national guard is also on standby. We’ll keep you updated. 

In the meantime, some U-Haul truck just happens to pull up and hand out huge signs? Who's bankrolling that part? 

