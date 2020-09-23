Breonna Taylor Case Leads to Louisville Calling for National Guard Support

Well, if you back the blue, pray for them tonight. The country is about to undergo another wave of leftist mayhem, this time over the grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was killed in March as police executed a no-knock warrant; her then-boyfriend was under suspicion of being part of a drug ring. No narcotics or drug money were found in the apartment. Taylor’s death along with the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off the summer of rioting that as of now is the costliest in American history. Prior to today’s announcement, Louisville police had canceled all time off, as officers prepared for rioting. Barricades have been set up as well. The city is bracing for the worst.

Cortney wrote that only one officer was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. No murder charges were brought forward. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground covering the announcement in Louisville and to no one’s surprise, activists are not happy.

On the ground in Louisville, Ky. for @townhallcom and the protesting crowd just heard the charges the grand jury announced for the Breonna Taylor case. They are not happy at all, some people are crying. pic.twitter.com/DwGcYKyha4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Law enforcement is going to need all the help they can get, which is why the Kentucky National Guard has been activated:

LOUISVILLE BRACES FOR BREONNA TAYLOR ANNOUNCEMENT:



?State of Emergency Declared by City & Police Dept.



?Curfew Imposed



?Roads Closed



?Crowd Control Barricades



?Businesses Boarded Up



?National Guard Activated https://t.co/iY1fcDEYzy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 23, 2020

National Guard Activated In Louisville Ahead Of Grand Jury Report On Breonna Taylor Shooting https://t.co/2tzt2VRXZv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2020

Louisville officials announce the Kentucky National Guard has been activated ahead of the #BreonnaTaylor decision — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 23, 2020

ALERT: @louisvillemayor sets a 72-hour curfew in Louisville from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., starting tonight. #BreonnaTaylor — Ben Tobin (@TobinBen) September 23, 2020

National Guard units have also been activated in Illinois too. Things could get crazy tonight.