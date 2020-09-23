Law and Order

Breonna Taylor Case Leads to Louisville Calling for National Guard Support

Matt Vespa
|
 @mvespa1
|
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 2:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/ Dylan Lovan

Well, if you back the blue, pray for them tonight. The country is about to undergo another wave of leftist mayhem, this time over the grand jury announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was killed in March as police executed a no-knock warrant; her then-boyfriend was under suspicion of being part of a drug ring. No narcotics or drug money were found in the apartment. Taylor’s death along with the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis set off the summer of rioting that as of now is the costliest in American history. Prior to today’s announcement, Louisville police had canceled all time off, as officers prepared for rioting. Barricades have been set up as well. The city is bracing for the worst.

Cortney wrote that only one officer was indicted on first-degree wanton endangerment charges. No murder charges were brought forward. Our own Julio Rosas is on the ground covering the announcement in Louisville and to no one’s surprise, activists are not happy. 

Law enforcement is going to need all the help they can get, which is why the Kentucky National Guard has been activated:

National Guard units have also been activated in Illinois too. Things could get crazy tonight. 

