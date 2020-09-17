Unbelievable: After Defunding the Police, Minneapolis Council President Blames...The Police for Crime Spike

Leah wrote this morning about how Minneapolis has become a war zone. Residents feel the same way. The city is a mess, which has been exacerbated by ‘woke’ governance. The city council is all but being run by the Militant Tendency. It’s pathetic. The city was engulfed in riots over the summer over the death of George Floyd in May, which set off the Left’s summer of mayhem across the country. It set forth a new wave of political correctness, activism, and violence from liberals. The council moved to defund the police two months ago.

So, are we shocked that there’s been a spike in crime? It’s the one question that’s dominating the minds of the constituents of at least one council member, and obviously there are more that are receiving the same question: where are the police? The city council president, Lisa Bender, who said that calling 9-1-1 is white privilege, accused law enforcement of refusing to enforce the laws. This lady—she’s got some nerve (via Fox News):

Minneapolis City Council members, who just two months ago moved to eliminate the police department, sounded the alarm during a Wednesday meeting about a surge in crime seen by their constituents.

Council members pressed police Chief Medaria Arradondo about the uptick in crimes that included daylight carjackings, robberies, assaults, shootings and street racing. “Residents are asking, ‘Where are the police?’” said Council Member Jamal Osman, noting that constituents' calls to the Minneapolis Police Department have gone unanswered. "That is the only public safety option they have at the moment. MPD. They rely on MPD. And they are saying they are nowhere to be seen.” Council President Lisa Bender accused police of intentionally not enforcing laws or making arrests. […] The Minneapolis Police Department’s crime data shows a rise in assaults, robberies and homicides, as well as property crimes and arson, according to Minnesota Public Radio. More people have been killed in the city in the first nine months of 2020 than those slain in all of last year […] In July, the council took several steps toward dismantling the city's police department, including approving an amendment to remove $1 million from the police department and reallocate it toward the health department to hire "violence interrupters" who are intended to defuse potentially violent situations. The council had pledged earlier in the summer to dismantle the police department and replace it with a community-based system of public safety.

What a clown show. Right, because social workers are totally equipped to confront armed robbers, murderers, rapists, and other violent thugs. It’s such a joke. And it’s not just here. New York City plans $1 billion in cuts to the NYPD amid a spike in crime. In Democrat-run cities, cops are being targeted, spit on by local leaders, and have zero support, with the exception of Detroit. The mayor there is firmly behind his police chief. The Left’s anti-cop war has also seen them run black police chiefs out of town from Seattle to Rochester, NY. Isn’t this the party that endlessly paraded itself as the ones who promoted diversity? Yeah, you all knew that was a bunch of bull. Renee Hall, Dallas’ first black woman to run the department, recently resigned. I’m sure she feels differently.