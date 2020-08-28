MSNBC Meltdown: Trump Supporters are Part of a "Death Cult"

Well, if you strolled on over to MSNBC, you’d see they were really not taking the Republican Convention Well—at all. I know, not really all that shocking, given that the network’s main focus is to keep liberals’ blood pressures low. But if you saw who was covering this event, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Nicole Wallace, you know you were going to be subjected to absolute nonsense.

Of course, they were appalled by the McCloskeys being featured during the convention, the St. Louis couple who did nothing but defend their home from a leftist mob with firearms. Given what we saw in Minneapolis at the time, do you blame them? Right now, Kenosha, Wisconsin is a total war zone. Armed citizens are out there protecting property from looters, which resulted in gunfire being exchanged. One incident involving a 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse ended with two lefty agitators being shot and killed. Reid spoke as if this case was an open and shut case of murder. It’s not. More details are trickling in and it could be a clear-cut case of self-defense. Also, the people who died weren’t exactly angels either. We spoke about it on the Triggered podcast. They just can’t handle it.

This is pure, vile, enemy-of-the-people-like hatred from MSNBC and #RNC2020 co-hosts Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow, and Nicolle Wallace. All deeply-felt hatred for those that think differently, ascribing the worst possible motives. This. is. poisonous. pic.twitter.com/C95qUfqzB1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 28, 2020

And then, there was the Trump speech itself, specifically the attendance which triggered the hosts who are worried about the coronavirus spreading. It’s so transparent, especially when the liberal media was nowhere to be heard regarding COVID precautions during the initial rioting over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis back in May. Floyd’s death is the reason we’re seeing all of the left-wing violence engulfing our cities. Better yet, they described supporters of President Trump being part of a “death cult.” Curtis Houck has more (via Newsbusters):





Most vile of all was ReidOut host Joy Reid, who invoked anti-Trump, far-left author Reza Aslan (who was fired from CNN) and a conversation that she had with him in which he “said to me...that the difference between religion and a cult is that in a religion your savior dies for you” whereas “[i]n a cult, you are asked to die for your savior.” Reid then stated that the latter applied to Trump supporters being “a cult of personality” and insinuated that attending RNC events or Trump rallies were an example of behavior from “a death cult.” “I have literally seen interviews where people would say, I don't care if I get sick. I have to see him. I have to be near him. I have to go to him. I have to be in his presence. That is not a politic — there is no politician, there is no politician that I would get sick and die for, none of them,” she added. Deadline: White House host Nicolle Wallace was just as blatant: “So, he’s going to get people killed. He's going to get people sick and they just might be his own voters.” She built up to that by telling a hypothetical story of a parent going to Costco even though their child had cancer and, because of Trump hosting over 1,000 at the White House for his speech, they will be cursed out if they ask anyone not wearing a mask to put one on. Reid also repeatedly emphasized over the course of two hours that Thursday night would be “a super-spreader event” with Maddow stating in agreement that it was “remarkable the size of that crowd and how close everyone is.”

There were other popcorn-worthy moments from the liberal media establishment all this week. You probably saw, read, or heard them all. These people just cannot deal with him being president. Trump will get a bump from this convention for sure. Biden being supposedly ahead by less than 10 points nationally this far out from Election Day with three debates planned is more than enough time for things to get interesting. It’s what partially fuels the panic. Deep down, I think a lot of self-described liberals are worried about Joe Biden’s mental state and his ability to win this race. Biden has never won a national election. His past two presidential runs were disasters. And no one on the Left is enthused by him. This race is closer than the so-called pollsters think.