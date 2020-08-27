Scary: Conservative Reporter Robbed at Gunpoint During Minneapolis Riot

Leah wrote today about the mayhem that has erupted in Minneapolis again. A murder suspect decided to commit suicide as police approached. He wasn’t fired upon by police. He wasn’t killed by police, but looting ensued anyway:

When days of protesting and rioting after George Floyd’s death in police custody turned into weeks, which turned into months, it became obvious the ‘demonstrations’ were not about him. Same for the looting—smashing storefronts and stealing merchandise has nothing to do with protesting police brutality and seeking justice. And that takes us to what happened in Minneapolis on Wednesday, which sparked the latest round of rioting.

A murderer killed himself and they’re rioting over it. None of this has anything to do with racial injustice. These are nihilists who hate civilization and want to destroy it. We should not listen to them or take their “pain” seriously. They should be subdued and punished. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 27, 2020

Minneapolis Police released the video of the suspect killing himself. And this comes on the night when the Republican National Convention honored America’s heroes, especially in law enforcement. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem mentioned in her address the mob violence engulfing our cities, which did not sit well with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow who interrupted the convention coverage to push back on this claim with…Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan. It’s just pure comedy at this point.

And here's part two. Maddow takes great offense to @KristiNoem's "caricature" of Democrat-run cities while Durkan says her ability to effectively serve as mayor has been hindered "because the president and Fox News were so insistent on driving that message." #GOPConvention pic.twitter.com/3uFQO1r2tC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020

Here's the transcript of the second video. Durkan said Trump and Fox News hindered her ability to serve as mayor and THEY were the reasons that things turned south in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/bW7pPrBXGw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2020

And while the liberal media, which has either ignored or endorsed this leftist mayhem, denies there’s violence going on—Daily Caller reporter Kyle Hooten was robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis. Yeah, the night that MSNBC’s Maddow and others did their best to pivot away from the mob violence, a reporter gets mugged.

Interesting... that would qualify as racism, but I’ve been told it’s impossible to be racist against whites pic.twitter.com/N2HaXL7Ztv — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

Another legally actionable death threat from the good folks over at BLM: pic.twitter.com/9c3goLBJFg — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 27, 2020

This is just a glimpse into Joe Biden’s America, folks. And yeah, it’s one where we all have to hide in the basement to escape this pandemonium. This is what happens when 'law and order' is not maintained when identity politics guide the ship, and when local leaders spit in the faces of the police. Democrats are very content with letting their cities burn. At the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Bernie Sanders took a swipe at Trump referencing Emperor Nero. You know the “Nero fiddle while Rome burns” criticism. That’s more applicable to the party that he caucuses with on the Hill.