Triggered: MSNBC Host Upset with Kristi Noem Mentioning Leftist Rioting...Brings Seattle's Mayor to Push Back

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
 @mvespa1
Posted: Aug 26, 2020 9:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Folks, you simply cannot make this up. It’s comedy hour. Yes, it’s as expected, but c’ mon—this is beyond ridiculous. MSNBC has made it a thing to cut into coverage of the Republican National Convention to correct things they find…very wrong. In other words, anything that makes Democrats look bad. In this case, they were very triggered that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem discussed the leftist violence engulfing Democrat-run cities. 

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow found that accurate claim to just be too much, so she invited Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin to push back. Yeah, Durkin only allowed armed leftists to seize a portion of her city for a few days, but no big deal, right? This is just—it’s a circus act. 

There are simply no words. And right now, Kenosha, Wisconsin is a total war zone. Leftists rioters are out of control, with gunfire erupting between rioters and armed citizens who are out to protect their community from looting. Ironically, some of these folks are supportive of the protests. The city was engulfed in mayhem over a police shooting in which Jacob Blake was shot several times by police. There are more details trickling out about this incident, but Blake is going to survive, albeit he’s paralyzed from the waist down. 

New York City was a mess in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis back in May. Mill city itself burned to the ground. Chicago is a mess right now. Portland is in chaos. Seattle is in chaos. If this is such an outrageous claim, Rachel, then why is it seeping into focus groups. Your equally anti-Trump colleagues at CNN know this, which is why they declared that the rioting must stop.

Gov. Noem previewed what she was going to say tonight earlier today, noting that no parent wants to raise their kids in these violence inner-city hellholes run by Democrats (via Fox News):

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem praised first lady Melania Trump's keynote speech at the Republican National Convention and previewed her own speech Wednesday on "America's Newsroom."

The Republican governor told host Sandra Smith we need to reelect President Trump because the alternative is the violence and unrest seen in Democratic-led cities brought on by their leadership.

"There is no mother in this country that wants to raise her children on the streets of Portland, Seattle or Washington," Noem, a mother of three, said.

Sorry, MSNBC, the violence is real. It's impacting the race. It's going to help Trump beat Joe Biden. And you cannot stop it. You allowed the Marxist revolutionaries in, and they don't just go home because you said so. 

Most Popular