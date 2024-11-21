Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.

Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray were set to testify Thursday in front of the Senate Homeland Committee about threats facing the United States. They didn't show up.

“Americans deserve transparent, public answers about the threats we face. Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to speak publicly about their department’s work will only increase the concerns that many Americans have about our nation’s security at a challenging time, flout the Committee’s efforts to conduct responsible oversight, and will deal a serious blow to trust in our government," Democratic Chairman Gary Peters released in a statement about their absense. "Their claims that they can only relay such information and respond to questions in a classified setting are entirely without merit."

“It cannot be the practice of the Executive Branch to deny the public critical information and disregard Congress’ constitutionally recognized right to conduct oversight," he continued.

BREAKING: Homeland Security hearings have been suddenly postponed after FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to testify. pic.twitter.com/aVhyMQQ1MO — The General (@GeneralMCNews) November 21, 2024

The outrage over the abrupt cancelation is bipartisan.

"Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to testify publicly today in the Senate is an outrage - and a brazen attempt to avoid oversight for the political abuses at FEMA, the FBI and more. I look forward to Director Wray’s resignation," Republican Senator Josh Hawley posted on X.

"It is unacceptable that the FBI Director and DHS Secretary are refusing to testify publicly at our annual hearing on threats to the homeland. The American people deserve to hold these officials accountable for their actions under the Biden Administration," Republican Senator Rand Paul added.

FBI Director Wray plans to resign when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Trump has nominated South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to replace Mayorkas, who was voted in contempt of Congress, at DHS.