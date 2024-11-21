Bucks County Dem Apologizes for Trying to Steal the PA Senate Race
Jon Stewart Rips Into Dems for Their Obnoxious Sugar-Coating of the 2024 Election
Trump's Border Czar Issues a Warning to Dem Politicians Pledging to Shelter Illegal...
Homan Says They'll 'Absolutely' Use Land Texas Offered for Deportation Operation
For the First Time in State History, California Voters Say No to Another...
Breaking: ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Begich Flips Alaska's Lone House Seat for Republicans
VIP
It's Hard to Believe the US Needs Legislation This GOP Senator Just Introduced,...
Jussie Smollett Conviction Overturned in Hate Crime Hoax
Here’s How Many FCC Complaints Were Filed After Kamala Harris’ 'SNL' Appearance
By the Numbers: Trump's Extraordinary Gains Among Latinos, From Texas to...California?
John Oliver Defended Transgender Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports. JK Rowling Responde...
Restoring American Strength and Security with Trump’s Cabinet Picks
Linda McMahon to Education May Choke Foreign Influence Operations on Campus
Tipsheet

Wray and Mayorkas Were Set to Testify Today. They Didn't Show Up.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Disgraced Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray were set to testify Thursday in front of the Senate Homeland Committee about threats facing the United States. They didn't show up. 

Advertisement

“Americans deserve transparent, public answers about the threats we face. Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to speak publicly about their department’s work will only increase the concerns that many Americans have about our nation’s security at a challenging time, flout the Committee’s efforts to conduct responsible oversight, and will deal a serious blow to trust in our government," Democratic Chairman Gary Peters released in a statement about their absense. "Their claims that they can only relay such information and respond to questions in a classified setting are entirely without merit."

“It cannot be the practice of the Executive Branch to deny the public critical information and disregard Congress’ constitutionally recognized right to conduct oversight," he continued. 

The outrage over the abrupt cancelation is bipartisan. 

Recommended

Why Again Do We Still Have a Special Relationship With the Tyrannical UK? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"Secretary Mayorkas and Director Wray’s refusal to testify publicly today in the Senate is an outrage - and a brazen attempt to avoid oversight for the political abuses at FEMA, the FBI and more. I look forward to Director Wray’s resignation," Republican Senator Josh Hawley posted on X. 

"It is unacceptable that the FBI Director and DHS Secretary are refusing to testify publicly at our annual hearing on threats to the homeland. The American people deserve to hold these officials accountable for their actions under the Biden Administration," Republican Senator Rand Paul added. 

FBI Director Wray plans to resign when President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Trump has nominated South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to replace Mayorkas, who was voted in contempt of Congress, at DHS. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Again Do We Still Have a Special Relationship With the Tyrannical UK? Kurt Schlichter
Jussie Smollett Conviction Overturned in Hate Crime Hoax Mia Cathell
Bucks County Dem Apologizes for Trying to Steal the PA Senate Race Matt Vespa
The Enemy of My Enemy Is RFK Ann Coulter
Here’s How Many FCC Complaints Were Filed After Kamala Harris’ 'SNL' Appearance Madeline Leesman
John Oliver Defended Transgender Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports. JK Rowling Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Again Do We Still Have a Special Relationship With the Tyrannical UK? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement