What Sparked Latest Unrest in Minneapolis Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Rioters

When days of protesting and rioting after George Floyd’s death in police custody turned into weeks, which turned into months, it became obvious the ‘demonstrations’ were not about him. Same for the looting—smashing storefronts and stealing merchandise has nothing to do with protesting police brutality and seeking justice. And that takes us to what happened in Minneapolis on Wednesday, which sparked the latest round of rioting.

A murder suspect committed suicide as police approached, prompting “hostile crowds” to gather and begin looting and rioting. False rumors spread on social media that police were involved, so the Minneapolis PD released the graphic video of the man shooting himself and made clear that “no officer weapons were fired.”

No matter - they were looking for any excuse to riot.

More looting in downtown Minneapolis. They’ve now breached the Saks 5th Avenue store on 6th and Nicollet and people are making out with lots of goods. pic.twitter.com/tgUIyoIMvf — Courtney Godfrey (@courtneygodfrey) August 27, 2020

Massive looting and rioting in Nicollet Mall Target. #mplsdowntown pic.twitter.com/zHmt9tBm5Z — Mike Karbo (@MKarbo) August 27, 2020

Looting and violence has erupted in Minneapolis after a man shot himself as police approached him. How is this the fault of the police? pic.twitter.com/hkvYlMIIqv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

An MPD spokesman confirms an officer was struck in the head while working downtown around 8:45 pm tonight. He was hospitalized with “serious but non life threatening injuries”. Unclear what kind of projectile hit him in the helmet. https://t.co/6BSkgPgvv8 — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) August 27, 2020

As Matt Walsh pointed out, these rioters care little for "racial injustice" - they just want to destroy civilization.

A murderer killed himself and they’re rioting over it. None of this has anything to do with racial injustice. These are nihilists who hate civilization and want to destroy it. We should not listen to them or take their “pain” seriously. They should be subdued and punished. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 27, 2020

In a column about what the violence in U.S. cities is about, Victor Davis Hanson echoed the pointed, noting that "cultural revolutions are incoherent and nihilist."