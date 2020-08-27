Minneapolis

What Sparked Latest Unrest in Minneapolis Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Rioters

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2020 7:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
What Sparked Latest Unrest in Minneapolis Tells You Everything You Need to Know About the Rioters

Source: AP Photo

When days of protesting and rioting after George Floyd’s death in police custody turned into weeks, which turned into months, it became obvious the ‘demonstrations’ were not about him. Same for the looting—smashing storefronts and stealing merchandise has nothing to do with protesting police brutality and seeking justice. And that takes us to what happened in Minneapolis on Wednesday, which sparked the latest round of rioting.

A murder suspect committed suicide as police approached, prompting “hostile crowds” to gather and begin looting and rioting. False rumors spread on social media that police were involved, so the Minneapolis PD released the graphic video of the man shooting himself and made clear that “no officer weapons were fired.”

No matter - they were looking for any excuse to riot.

As Matt Walsh pointed out, these rioters care little for "racial injustice" - they just want to destroy civilization. 

In a column about what the violence in U.S. cities is about, Victor Davis Hanson echoed the pointed, noting that "cultural revolutions are incoherent and nihilist."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Left Is Trying to Get Tucker Carlson Off the Air...Again
Leah Barkoukis
Ric Grenell Destroys Biden's Foreign Policy With One Line
Katie Pavlich
Shocking: Body Cam Footage Released of Attack on NYPD by Illegal Immigrant Screaming 'Allahu Akbar'
Ellie Bufkin
Triggered: MSNBC Host Upset with Kristi Noem Mentioning Leftist Rioting...Brings Seattle's Mayor to Push Back
Matt Vespa
SD Gov Kristi Noem Offers Why Trump Deserves a Second Term With Four Simple Words
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Vice President Pence Explains Why Americans Must Choose the Trump Administration Come November
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular