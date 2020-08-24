He's Having Fun: Trump Tells Supporters One Chant that Would Really Drive the Liberal Media Nuts

Well, the day is here, folks. It’s day one of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. Like with the Democratic National Convention, it’s virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. To no one’s surprise, the president locked up the votes for re-nomination. A lot of those formalities with regards to that part of this event were crossed off the docket this morning. President Trump flew down on Air Force One and addressed supporters as soon as he crossed the delegate threshold. Based on his remarks at the Charlotte Convention Center, we should expect the president to have a lot of fun. He’s expected to make an appearance every night of this event, and what better way to kick off the RNC than by trashing the liberal media. As the "four more years" chant, the president told his supporters one way to really drive the liberal media crazy is to start a “12 more years" chant. Oh, and you bet this drove some of these anti-Trump clowns up the wall. That’s the point.

"Now, if you really want to drive them crazy, you say 12 more years." pic.twitter.com/HdOhRxvPzR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2020

"If you want to really drive them crazy, you'll say '12 more years,'" Trump tells the crowd. https://t.co/Yy5Oqy2xtt pic.twitter.com/EGEIDO3V1h — ABC News (@ABC) August 24, 2020

?????????????????? https://t.co/GyeVQmzs8V — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 24, 2020

The Dow Jones surged today, breaking 28,000, jobs are coming back, and the Democratic National Covention was quite underwhelming and rather bizarre. We’re bound to see somewhat of a national message that’s patriotic and appealing, unlike the Democrats’ ‘I’m mad and it’s Trump’s fault’ whine-fest that we were subjected to last week. Yet, the fake news press was right about one thing in their coverage. This is Trump’s party now (via NYT):

Four years ago, President Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination in Cleveland over persistent opposition within his own party. There was a hopeless, last-minute effort to battle his nomination on the convention floor. There was Senator Ted Cruz’s admonition to voters to “vote your conscience,” in lieu of a call for party unity. There was Gov. John Kasich — the chief executive of the host state — declining to attend. Today, Mr. Trump will be renominated for a second term as president with no meaningful opposition within his party. His advisers have promised the Republican convention will make a variety of appeals to voters about the economy, national security and law enforcement. But one message is clear from the start: This is Mr. Trump’s party now. There is much that remains uncertain about the Republican National Convention, including how exactly organizers intend to focus its message. Mr. Trump and his team have criticized the Democratic convention last week as too downbeat and promised a more optimistic set of speeches this week, even as Mr. Trump has delivered some of his bleakest, most caustic and divisive stump speeches in recent days. But what is certain is that Mr. Trump, his family and his loyalists will dominate the week. The president himself is expected to make an appearance all four nights of the convention, and given his thirst for media attention, it may not be in the same understated manner as Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s cameo appearances last week.

The fireworks being tonight. Onward we go in keeping America great.