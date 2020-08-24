GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz Summarizes the 2020 Race with Three Words

As the Republican National Convention kicks off, Rep. Matt Gaetz (F-FL) cut right to the heart of the matter regarding the 2020 election. This election is about “success of failure.” It is about “strength or weakness.” However, you want to frame it, those three words sum up the choice voters face with this election.

Gaetz is an attack dog. We saw this as he fought the Democrats’ insane Russian collusion theater. He’s a politician who gives zero care about how he will be received or viewed by the liberal media; he will tell it like it is. The Florida Republican took aim at…everyone within the liberal orbit, mocking Kamala Harris for representing a state that cannot even deliver enough energy to its residents. Yes, the Golden State burns and has to deal with rolling blackouts because the power grid cannot handle it.

“By the way, America shouldn’t be giving any more power to the junior senator of a state that can’t even keep its power grid running,” Gaetz said in a shot directed towards Kamala Harris, who is apparently some awesome VP pick by Biden, despite executing a horrible 2020 campaign. The new narrative is that she’s somehow an elite, top-notch candidate, even though a host of no-names and newbies, like Andrew Yang, lasted longer than her in the primaries.

Gaetz also did not hold back giving a preview of what Joe Biden’s real America would look like should he win come November.

“It’s a horror movie,” said Gaetz. “They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home, and invite MS-13 to live next door.” These were the things that the Democrats obviously left out of their convention last week. The level of protection the Democratic Party has received concerning the near 90 straight days of violence and mayhem committed by leftists in our cities is truly a disturbing and herculean effort. This is North Korean-style level of media suppression here.

Gaetz added, “How about not settling for violence in our neighborhoods or at our border? Not settling for second-best to cheating China? And not settling for another round of bad decisions by basement-dwelling Joe Biden?”

I don’t think there’s a true Republican out there who would disagree.

“President Trump sometimes raises his voice - and a ruckus. He knows that’s what it takes to raise an army of patriots who love America and will protect her,” Gaetz said as he ended his remarks.

Indeed, sir. Let’s keep America great.