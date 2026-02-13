Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Tipsheet

Let's Talk About That Irish Immigrant Detained by ICE That the Left Can't Get Enough Of...

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 13, 2026 2:00 PM
Let's Talk About That Irish Immigrant Detained by ICE That the Left Can't Get Enough Of...
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier this week, the Left made a stink about the detention of Irish illegal immigrant Seamus Culleton, who was taken into custody on September 9. 

Culleton's detention was held up as more proof that the Trump administration was denying illegal immigrants due process.

The reality was far different. Culleton entered the U.S. in 2009 on a 90-day visa waiver program and failed to leave the U.S. after that time period expired.

He was issued a deportation order by an immigration judge on September 10, 2025.

"He was offered the chance to instantly be removed to Ireland but chose to stay in ICE custody, in fact he took affirmative steps to remain in detention," McLaughlin wrote on X. "Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to use the CBP Home app to take control of their departure. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."

It turns out there's a reason why Culleton didn't want to return to Ireland: he's reportedly wanted for crimes.

In fact, the Irish Times is reporting Culleton was facing drug charges when he moved to the United States.

Here's more:

Irishman Seamus Culleton, who is being held in a detention camp in Texas pending deportation, had a warrant issued for his arrest by an Irish court soon after he entered the US as a tourist in 2009.

The District Court in New Ross, Co Wexford, issued the warrant in April 2009 in respect of Culleton, of Kilbride, Glenmore, Co Kilkenny, over the alleged possession of drugs, and possession of drugs for sale or supply, at Ballyverneen, Glenmore, in May 2008.

He was also facing charges of allegedly obstructing a garda during a search by throwing 25 ecstasy tablets on the ground.

A further warrant was issued by the same court in September 2009, in relation to an alleged criminal damage charge from September 2007 at Weatherstown, Glenmore.

It's amazing how the media didn't do this basic legwork before attacking ICE and the Trump administration for rightfully detaining Culleton.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

