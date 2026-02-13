GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act

Senate Republicans have secured the needed votes to pass the SAVE Act after Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) confirmed that she would sign on as a co-sponsor of the bill late Friday afternoon.

🚨 BREAKING: SEN. SUSAN COLLINS (R-ME) is a YEA on the SAVE America Act, a HUGE victory!



We are now at 50 GUARANTEED VOTES — with JD Vance, that's enough to PASS it after a talking filibuster!



Collins was previously unsure.



THIS IS MASSIVE! Get it done, save the republic! pic.twitter.com/At96Ieqk9i — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

With that, Republicans have reached 50 votes, with Vice President JD Vance serving as the tie-breaking 51st vote for the bill to pass. The ordeal is not yet over, however. Republican leadership would still need to bring the bill forward, voting Democrats to utilize a “standing” filibuster rather than the more typical “silent” filibuster used when a measure has less than the 60 votes needed to invoke cloture.

What’s next now that we have enough votes to pass the motion to proceed to the House-passed SAVE America Act?



In a nutshell, we now need to convince Senate Republicans to ditch the Zombie Filibuster & enforce the Talking Filibuster on this bill! https://t.co/WsNZfFJUrQ pic.twitter.com/TOiT3gYYuB — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 13, 2026

Conservative Republicans have strongly advocated for leadership to pursue this path, as they see it being the only way forward for advancing President Trump’s agenda with Democrats being unwilling to be reasonable in negotiations.

The SAVE Act recently passed in the House 218-213 with bipartisan support, with Democrat Henry Cuellar being the lone Democrat to vote in favor of the bill. The vast majority of the electorate supports the contents of the SAVE Act, but Democrats almost unanimously rejected the GOP’s effort to enhance election integrity.

You know how badly the Democrats are panicking when they bring out Obama to spread lies about voter ID.



The fact is that nearly 90% of voters support:



✅Requiring government-issued photo ID to vote.



✅Requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time. https://t.co/qcWZdTGoTD pic.twitter.com/ibLI94rIw5 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 12, 2026

Passing the SAVE Act remains Republicans’ top priority ahead of the midterm elections.