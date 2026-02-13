Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 13, 2026 8:30 PM
GOP Secures Votes Needed to Pass the SAVE Act
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senate Republicans have secured the needed votes to pass the SAVE Act after Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) confirmed that she would sign on as a co-sponsor of the bill late Friday afternoon.

With that, Republicans have reached 50 votes, with Vice President JD Vance serving as the tie-breaking 51st vote for the bill to pass. The ordeal is not yet over, however. Republican leadership would still need to bring the bill forward, voting Democrats to utilize a “standing” filibuster rather than the more typical “silent” filibuster used when a measure has less than the 60 votes needed to invoke cloture.

Conservative Republicans have strongly advocated for leadership to pursue this path, as they see it being the only way forward for advancing President Trump’s agenda with Democrats being unwilling to be reasonable in negotiations.

Related:

JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE SUSAN COLLINS VOTER ID

The SAVE Act recently passed in the House 218-213 with bipartisan support, with Democrat Henry Cuellar being the lone Democrat to vote in favor of the bill. The vast majority of the electorate supports the contents of the SAVE Act, but Democrats almost unanimously rejected the GOP’s effort to enhance election integrity.

Passing the SAVE Act remains Republicans’ top priority ahead of the midterm elections.

