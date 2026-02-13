Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Prosecutors Slap Another Blue State Official With Bribery Charges
Tipsheet

Trump Indicates That One Hero From the Maduro Raid Will Receive the Medal of Honor

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | February 13, 2026 7:30 PM
Trump Indicates That One Hero From the Maduro Raid Will Receive the Medal of Honor
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has suggested that one of the American service members who took part in the daring raid to capture former Venezuelan head-of-state Nicolas Maduro would be receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroics during the operation.

The raid was wildly successful, with no losses to American life or equipment. Trump has largely credited the strength of the American military, and a device he has dubbed the “discombobulator” for the ease of the victory against Venezuelan forces.

Trump made the announcement while visiting Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he met and spoke with the troops who carried out Operation Absolute Resolve, making jokes and partaking in his now-iconic Trump dance to an amused crowd. Trump also made sure to celebrate the reversal of the Biden-era decision to change the name of Fort Bragg to ‘Fort Liberty.”

