Trump Indicates That One Hero From the Maduro Raid Will Receive the Medal of Honor

President Donald Trump has suggested that one of the American service members who took part in the daring raid to capture former Venezuelan head-of-state Nicolas Maduro would be receiving the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroics during the operation.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just revealed one of the American heroes who helped capture Maduro in Venezuela will be awarded the Congressional MEDAL OF HONOR



“These are great warriors. These are great Patriots!”



MUCH DESERVED! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/plW4glHCIE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 13, 2026

The raid was wildly successful, with no losses to American life or equipment. Trump has largely credited the strength of the American military, and a device he has dubbed the “discombobulator” for the ease of the victory against Venezuelan forces.

🇺🇸 Trump is visiting the Delta Force HQ in Fort Bragg, NC to thank their service in the operation Absolute Resolve



"The Russian equipment didn't work, the Chinese equipment didn't work"



"Everyone is trying to figure out why? Someday they will find out" pic.twitter.com/yFgxSlygcb — 🇻🇪 Venezuela Insider 🇻🇪 (@Andresevd) February 13, 2026

Trump made the announcement while visiting Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where he met and spoke with the troops who carried out Operation Absolute Resolve, making jokes and partaking in his now-iconic Trump dance to an amused crowd. Trump also made sure to celebrate the reversal of the Biden-era decision to change the name of Fort Bragg to ‘Fort Liberty.”

.@FLOTUS at Fort Bragg: "It is my distinct honor to introduce your Commander-in-Chief — our leader who maintains a mission of Peace Through Strength — President Donald J. Trump." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jcEm4I8Jj3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

.@POTUS at Fort Bragg: "My message to all of the warriors here today is that your Commander-in-Chief supports you totally... We're going to continue to make our country bigger and better and stronger than ever before, and that's exactly where we are right now." pic.twitter.com/1L6bhfJWpo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

TRUMP DANCE AT FORT BRAGG 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/18Ikpz3uvr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 13, 2026

HILARIOUS: President Trump: “We're also purchasing 30 new and modified Abrams tanks. Still the best tank, right? It was named in honor of Stacey Abrams.”



*Crowd Laughs*



“Congratulations, thank you very much for a great name, Stacey.” pic.twitter.com/6kvgDymKqE — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 13, 2026

"Let me begin by saying a very, very big 'Thank you' to our GREAT WARRIORS and the men and women of the U.S. Army." - President Donald J. Trump at Fort Bragg 🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/8HP8qn7t64 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 13, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: ABSOLUTE MADNESS at Fort Bragg!



A literal SEA of U.S. troops just ERUPTED when First Lady Melania brought President Trump on stage!



Roaring cheers, hats in the air, pure love for their Commander-in-Chief.

pic.twitter.com/phPMfZkSKv — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2026

🚨 WOW! Military families at Fort Bragg are ecstatic as President Trump and First Lady Melania PERSONALLY greet them while YMCA is blasting



No wonder morale is at an all-time high! 🔥pic.twitter.com/Tiw1q1HyHK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 13, 2026

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

