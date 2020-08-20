Donald Trump

President Trump Shredded Obama's Entire DNC Speech With One Tweet

Source: AP Photo/Jim Mone

Former President Barack Obama will get high grades over his speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Obama laid into Trump about how he doesn’t take the job seriously but touched upon how our democratic institutions are under threat from the Trump White House. While liberal America gushed over this speech, does Obama really have the moral authority to lecture us about how our institutions are under threat or at risk of being degraded? He’s already done that. Sorry, but Professor Barry can take a hike with that trash. He spied on the Trump campaign. The then-sitting Democratic president spied on the rival campaign of the opposite party in 2016. That’s now a fact

The FBI’s counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion in 2016, which was sparked by the shoddy and debunked Democrat-funded Trump dossier launched Crossfire Hurricane, which was an operation in which clandestine informants tried to glean information from Trump campaign officials and then relay whatever the found pertinent to their superiors. That’s spying. They also set up fake briefings to spy on Trump himself. The FBI even doctored documents in the FISA spy warrant application process which led to the unwarranted surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign official. 

Yeah, Obama knows a thing or two about perverting our institutions. He weaponized them to try and destroy his successor. Oh, and as for Obama’s remarks about the free press, do we need to rehash his administration’s war against James Rosen, who was then with Fox News or the phone records his DOJ seized from AP reporters?  President Trump torched Obama's entire smug lecture last night with one tweet: "He spied on my campaign, and got caught." Don. Jr. got in on the fun as well. 

We all know what you did, Barry. 

Most Popular