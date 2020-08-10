Based on These New FBI Docs, It's Hard to Not See This as a Spy Operation Against Donald Trump

So, let’s take a step back for a second. You’ve all had your suspicions about the FBI, Donald Trump, and the 2016 election. The FBI weaponized the unverified and overall garbage political opposition research document called the Trump dossier launched a counterintelligence probe into Russian collusion; the file was a Democrat-funded endeavor, by the way. We know that Stefan Halper was an informant for the bureau. We know his supervisor was reportedly some woman named ‘Azra Turk,’ who tried to glean information using her female attributes from George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign official. He was one of three campaign staffers, the others being Sam Clovis and Carter Page, who were targeted by this operation called Crossfire Hurricane. Papadopoulos think Turk was CIA, so that’s a whole other thing. Hello, John Brennan, right?

Folks, the FBI set up an operation where informants tried to get information from Trump campaign officials under false pretenses and then relay that information to their superiors. Somehow, this isn’t called spying for some in the liberal media. For normal people, this is spying. Now, new FBI documents declassified in July show that the FBI used a fake briefing as a means to glean information from Donald Trump himself. This same method was also used to spy on both Trump and Michael Flynn, who was accused of being a Russian agent. The FBI interviewed him, though they didn’t have any evidence that he was an agent of Russia. Six days after the bureau interviewed Flynn in January of 2017, not only did the DOJ draft a memo exonerating him of the charges. The agents who spoke with the then-national security adviser felt he didn’t lie to them. This document was buried for years while Flynn was crucified by anti-Trump federal investigators at both the DOJ and at the Special Counsel’s office (via The Federalist):

Newly declassified internal Federal Bureau of Investigation documents prove the top U.S. law enforcement agency used a so-called defensive briefing of the Trump campaign in 2016 to spy on and collect information about Donald Trump himself. The new documents, which are just the latest in a string of declassifications regarding the FBI operation to spy on the Trump campaign and later the Trump administration, detail the FBI’s attempts to use a briefing ostensibly meant to warn the Trump campaign about foreign intelligence threats to spy on the Trump campaign itself. The documents were formally declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on July 23 then provided to Sens. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee. In one of the documents declassified and released on Wednesday, FBI supervisory Special Agent Joe Pientka wrote that he deliberately used the briefing to “actively listen for topics or questions” from Trump “regarding the Russian Federation.” Rather than provide the Trump campaign a specific warning that certain campaign principals were being targeted by Russian intelligence, the FBI instead gave a general, non-specific warning that foreign intelligence services might eventually target the campaign. Pientka’s written summary of the briefing noted that Trump, Michael Flynn, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were the only three Trump campaign members in attendance. Christie’s attendance had not previously been disclosed. The August 17, 2016 meeting came the day after the FBI opened a formal counterintelligence investigation against Flynn and just two days after FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok texted his former lover, FBI attorney Lisa Page, about an “insurance policy” he had designed to keep Trump from becoming president. “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy [McCabe]’s office—that there’s no way he gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok texted Page on August 15, 2016. “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40…. The very next day Strzok opened an investigation of Flynn then used the pretext of a defensive intelligence briefing to collect intelligence on both Flynn and Trump on August 17.

More direct evidence of the FBI’s spy operation against Trump, which apparently is conspiratorial among liberal media circles. The FBI’s probe into this circus act was a disaster in which they probably knew the overreach would be too great to cover-up alone. Hence, why some think that Robert Mueller was tapped as special counsel to give the FBI’s egregious errors a nice credibility polish, but even that investigation was marred by shady deeds. If anything, to the Trump-Russia collusion clowns, it shows that the nation’s preeminent domestic law enforcement and intelligence agency tried to find evidence of collusion. They didn’t. The special counsel and his cadre of anti-Trump investigators tried to find evidence of collusion—and truly tried to cobble something together. They couldn’t do it. they were, however, able to destroy the lives of Carter Page and Michael Flynn, two patriots, who did nothing wrong other than work for a presidential campaign.