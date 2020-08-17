Carter Page: My Life Was Put at Risk Because of the FBI's Witch Hunt Against Trump

Two victims of the Trump-Russia collusion circus are Carter Page and Michael Flynn. Both have evidence clearing their names. Both had their lives destroyed by the Obama Department of Justice during the 2016 election cycle. Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, remains in legal purgatory as the DC Court of Appeals re-hears yet another motion en banc from the biased and Trump-deranged judge presiding over his case, Emmet Sullivan, who was ordered to drop the case following a ruling from the court’s three-member panel. The DOJ under William Barr filed a motion to dismiss the criminal charges lobbed against Flynn, who was coerced into pleading guilty to “lying to the FBI” under the Mueller investigation. We now know that six days after the FBI interviewed him in January of 2017 over calls he made to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, the DOJ cleared him of being a Kremlin agent. This exculpatory evidence was buried for years. Who gave that order? On a side note, the Flynn interview was inappropriate as there was no evidence of wrongdoing against him, and the agents who spoke to him felt he didn’t lie.

Yet, let’s refocus on Carter Page—a man who was seen briefly as the dark lord of the Sith regarding Russian collusion. He wasn’t. In fact, he had worked with the FBI, CIA, and the State Department. And yet, he’s somehow a Russian agent. The Page fixation was yet another nothingburger in this long hoax that the entire liberal establishment fell for hook, line, and sinker. And the more you think about its origins, the more ridiculous this whole circus act is at its core. The FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Russian collusion was set off by a Democrat-funded opposition research project compiled by ex-British spy Christopher Steele. The document contained ex-Russian intelligence officials that still operate inside the Kremlin—and they gave him total crap. It wasn’t verified, not with the glaring errors in the pages. In fact, nothing in the document is verifiable other than Donald Trump, Russia, Moscow, and the people who are named actually exist. Other than that, Ian Fleming probably could’ve written better fiction. Mr. Page has long left the news cycle as his alleged dark ties to Moscow have been debunked. Why? Well, the Trump dossier has been debunked—multiple times. You cannot count how many shots this shoddy piece of opposition research project has taken to the head.

FBI lawyer and Mueller investigator pleads guilty to falsifying a document in order to obtain a FISA warrant -- a civil liberties violation of gigantic proportions. Maybe the explanation for all this fraud is that the investigation itself was fraudulenthttps://t.co/jGZIoNpNNc — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) August 14, 2020

Last Friday, one step toward accountability in this fiasco came when it was reported that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith is expected to plead guilty to providing false evidence in an effort to obtain a FISA spy warrant against Page. The witch hunt to get Donald Trump destroyed lives and put Page’s at risk. He was not shy about detailing the days of death threats hurled against him as the liberal media and the deep state actors at the FBI were doing all they could to get something on Russian collusion, even if it meant breaking the law (via The Federalist):

The actions of Kevin Clinesmith, the corrupt former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lawyer who was charged in federal court on Friday with falsifying evidence, threatened the life of Carter Page, the former Naval officer and Trump campaign affiliate told The Federalist. The Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Clinesmith with deliberately fabricating evidence used to justify a federal warrant to spy on Page in 2017. “Clinesmith, his organization, and their associates put my very life at risk, leading to abusive calls and death threats because of my personal opinions and support for President Trump,” Page told The Federalist. “There is a long way to go on the road to restoring justice in America, but certainly a good first step has now been taken.” “After several years, Kevin Clinesmith is finally being held accountable and pleading guilty to committing a felony for his involvement in the plot to falsely portray me and by implication the Trump administration as traitors,” Page added. “The actions by the full band of government officials and Democrat operatives involved in the creation of the false applications for my FISA warrants were entirely unconscionable,” Page said, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. In 2016 and 2017, the FBI and DOJ falsely swore to a federal surveillance court that Page was a secret Russian agent who was likely in the process of committing crimes against the United States. Page was never formally charged with any wrongdoing.

Important excerpt from the Kevin Clinesmith Criminal Information:



On 8/17/16, the CIA informed the Crossfire Hurricane team that Carter Page had been a CIA source.



They hid this fact from the FISA Court.



I bet the DOJ will invalidate the first 2 FISAs. pic.twitter.com/4nd3onIL8b — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 14, 2020

Kevin Clinesmith was not a bit player in Crossfire Hurricane.



*He worked with Strzok to arrange sending an FBI agent into Trump-Flynn briefing.

*He was on the Mueller team

*He took part in Papadopoulos interviews

*He was part of FISA process. https://t.co/hJynsJ5jhs — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 14, 2020

Even the CIA told the FBI that Page was one of its sources who had worked with the agency for years. The Russian collusion circus has to be one of the biggest journalistic fails in recent memory, with tons of trip-ups that should have cost scores of reporters their jobs. CNN is one of the worst offenders. And now, our suspicions have been confirmed regarding the FBI and its actions toward Trump and his campaign. The FBI may not want to admit it, but when you authorize an operation in which clandestine informants try to glean information from Trump campaign officials under false pretenses and then relay whatever they think is pertinent to their superiors—that’s called spying to…normal people. The FBI also set up fake briefings to try and glean information about Russia from Trump himself. They were spying. And now all the dirty deeds and laundry regarding this illegal operation are being exposed. Heads have to roll. Period.