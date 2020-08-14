Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wants to issue subpoenas to former FBI Director James Comey and ex-CIA chief John Brennan. It’s part of his investigation into the Russian collusion circus that engulfed the nation for over two years and made Democrats—and their allies in the media—become totally unspooled. Specifically, he’s zeroing in on the FBI’s surveillance operation against the Trump campaign in 2016, which was really a spy operation. Informants tried to glean information from Trump campaign officials under false pretenses and then relayed whatever they found to their superiors. That sounds like spying. Heck, even Obama’s former intelligence czar said so.

Mitt Romney, a Russia collusion hoaxer, just happens to be on that committee. https://t.co/e4azbuUfs1 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 12, 2020

Why does Mitt Romney still have any committee assignments?



He voted to impeach the President of his own party based on utter nonsense



He should have been kicked out of the party six months ago — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 13, 2020

Tucker Carlson rips Mitt Romney for siding with BLM:



"You'll remember that Mitt Romney marched and showed his support. What does Mitt Romney think of the looting of downtown Chicago? Is Romney for theft, for crime?"pic.twitter.com/zRUuNJafJK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2020

Yet, someone is holding up the works—and it’s coming from the Republican side (via Politico):

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chair Ron Johnson suggested Wednesday that fellow Republicans on his committee were blocking him from subpoenaing former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and other figures involved in the investigation of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia — even though the panel gave him the unilateral power to do so in the spring. "We had a number of my committee members that were highly concerned about how this looks politically," the Wisconsin GOP senator told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who pressed Johnson to identify Republicans standing in the way of a wave of high-profile subpoenas. Johnson emphasized that he needs the unanimous support of his committee's eight Republicans to advance any subpoenas — one defection would likely result in a 7-7 deadlock with the committee's six Democrats. "If I lose one, I lose the vote," Johnson said. Hewitt repeatedly asked Johnson to name the Republicans on the Senate Homeland Security Committee who would oppose subpoenaing Comey. "Hugh, I'm just not going to be naming names that way," Johnson replied. […] The interview underscores the degree to which there's a reluctance among some Senate Republicans to advance an investigation that Democrats have viewed as a conduit for foreign disinformation aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden less than three months before the election as well as to amplify allegations of corruption by the FBI in its Trump-Russia probe. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), one of the eight Republicans on Johnson's panel, raised concerns about the investigation's political overtones in the spring, though he ultimately has backed some of the panel's subpoena requests.

Okay, so to be fair, the publication noted some committee officials who said that Johnson can still subpoena these men, adding that the interview with Hewitt was based on a misunderstanding or something. Yeah, I guess I could believe that until Mitten’s name was mentioned.

Some people are saying ‘it looks political.’ Have they forgotten where they work? Everything you do is political now; eating pizza with a fork and knife can cost you votes. This is politics—get over it. Second, would it shock you if Romney was the person Johnson was talking about? He has consistently been just a pain in our asses ever since he got to Washington. He’s done nothing to help the Trump administration or its agenda—the vast majority of which he ran on in 2012. For those in the back, again, 85 percent, maybe even 90 percent, of what Trump has done and what he’s campaigning to do in his re-election bid is what conservative Republicans, Reagan Republicans, have advocated for in the past 25 years. The party base has changed. We’re in an era of right-wing populism. That’s fine; we’re seeing results. Results that were derailed, thanks to China being incompetent and allowing coronavirus to become a pandemic.

Romney marched with Black Lives Matter protesters, he voted with Democrats on one of the articles of impeachment that should have led to his expulsion from the party, and now this—this alleged blocking of subpoenas? Mitt has no fight, no inclination to go for the jugular. That’s why he loses—and it’s no big accomplishment that he won in a conservative Mormon state either. That’s like saying Hillary is an ace campaigner because she won her Senate race…in deep-blue New York.

This man just has to go. Utah—I urge you to find someone who can primary Mitt in 2024. Please. This man can be beaten. He’s lost many times before. In the meantime, FBI Director Chris Wray has been ordered to turn over documents relating to the bureau’s spy operation against Trump.