Is FBI Director Christopher Wray in Hot Water Over Russiagate?

Yesterday Republican Senator Ron Johnson issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray. It compels Wray to turn over a number of documents related to Operation Crossfire Hurricane, when the FBI spied on the 2016 Trump campaign. The Senate is also reviewing whether Wray's actions as director will prevent it from happening again.

"The records subpoenaed include all those that are in the custody, possession, or control, or within the right of custody, possession, or control, of the FBI or its agents, employees, or representatives. Records shall be produced in the their entirety, without abbreviation, modification, or redaction, including all attachments and materials affixed thereto," the subpoena states. "All records should be produced in the same order as they are kept or maintained in the ordinary course, or the records should be organized and labeled to correspond to the categories of the records requested. Parties subject to this subpoena are subject to a duty to supplement with respect to each request. Each category of records subpoenaed shall be construed independently, and no category shall be viewed as limiting the scope of any other category."

The FBI has already started complying with the request.

Meanwhile former Deputy National Security Advisor KT McFarland, who was unfairly and unjustly targeted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, says Wray should be worried.

"I think Christopher Wray is in big trouble," McFarland said during a recent interview with Fox News. "He did one of three things. He either knew what was going on in the FBI and he uncovered and kept it covered, covered it up. Second he didn't want to know and sort of, 'don't tell me about it, I don't want to know.' Or, he is just completely incompetent. Either way, all three of those are pretty bad indictments against the current FBI director."

President Trump also seems less than pleased with Wray's alleged "clean up" at the Bureau after he downplayed the findings from a lengthy DOJ Inspector General report about the 2016 presidential election.