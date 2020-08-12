In Cold Blood: A Five-Year-Old Got Executed in North Carolina...And It Seems No One Wants to Talk About It

We have a brutal crime in North Carolina, and if the races of those involved were reversed, this would be a national story. Instead, the victim is white. A five-year-old was shot in the head by a 25-year-old black man in front of his siblings as they played outside of their father’s house in Wilson, North Carolina. We don’t know a motive, other than pure evil (via WSOCTV):

A 25-year-old man accused of shooting his 5-year-old neighbor in the head at point blank range in Wilson, North Carolina on Sunday night has been charged with first-degree murder in the boy’s death. Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, 25, was arrested Monday after fleeing the scene and is in the custody of Wilson Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force, The Wilson Times reported. Sessoms was found in a home in Goldsboro. […] Wilson police said officers responding Sunday evening to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park found Cannon Hinnant suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Capt. Steve Stroud said officers and other first responders performed first aid before the boy was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he died. “The Wilson Police Department sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to the family of Cannon during this tragic time,” the department said in a release. Family members told WRAL that Cannon Hinnant was playing outside his father’s house when he was shot in the head. The boy’s two sisters, ages 8 and 7, saw their brother get shot, according to Cannon’s mother. Doris Lybrand, who witnessed the shooting, told WRAL that Sessoms ran up to the boy, put the gun near his head and fired before running back to his own house. “My first reaction was he’s playing with the kids,” Lybrand said. “For a second, I thought, ‘That couldn’t happen.’ People don’t run across the street and kill kids.”

Went online to confirm the details of this story- couldnt find a single national media outlet covering it. Not one.



Absolutely horrific, nightmarish story. Pure vicious evil. And media silence around it is disgusting and obvious. https://t.co/TJhxvnJJIX — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) August 11, 2020

The lack of media coverage when the victim doesn’t fit the progressive narrative is not new. In Wisconsin, a retired Virginia police officer was brutally run over and killed by a Hispanic man, who was clearly Trump-deranged. The fact that the victim was riding a Harley-Davidson appears to be one of the many things that set him off. Daniel Navarro intentionally swerved into Phillip Thiessen to collide with him head-on, telling authorities all Harley riders are racists.

“If Trump and white people are going to create a world like we are living in, then he has no choice and people are going to have to die,” Navarro told authorities. He admitted that he had been thinking about targeting a white person to kill the day he murdered Thiessen. No one covered that story either.