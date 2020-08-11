CNN Reporter's Mind-Numbingly Stupid Reason for Why Trump Picked Gettysburg As Possible Convention Speech Site

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is said to be one of the sites for President Trump’s convention speech. The national conventions for both parties are going virtual due to the coronavirus outbreak. Trump originally planned to deliver his remarks from the White House, which caused an uproar on the Left and raised legal issues. So, there’s an alternative location, as Katie wrote yesterday, the latter serving as one of the turning points of the American Civil War. Well, as you’d expect, CNN, one of the nation’s most vocal anti-Trump networks, had one of their reporters hurl in some nutty talk as to why Trump picked this spot: It’s where the Confederacy won. Wait…what?!

CNN's Jeremy Diamond claims without evidence that Trump might have his speech in Gettysburg because he loves the Confederacy: "This is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals." pic.twitter.com/cqKxbINsBx — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

DIAMOND: But that can be controversial too, particularly because this is a President who has consistently positions [sic] himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.



PAM BROWN: Yeah, that's a fair point to make. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

Jeremy also did this in the 1:00 p.m. Eastern hour, even conceding that Gettysburg was a place where the Confederacy lost, but it's still controversial because Trump ?? the Confederacy. This is brought to you by the same news media that's asked whether he's okay the North won. pic.twitter.com/sckfUcJrGn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

...so he would, you know, be taking — giving a speech for his accepting the nomination here at a site where the Confederates, of course, lost that battle. But we are told as of now that the White House has been the kind of primary contender for this." (2/2) — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

As @TimJGraham noted here in the newsroom, Trump could give his acceptance speech from Farragut North metro station and Jeremy Diamond would still say it's "controversial." — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2020

Yeah, I’m not kidding. Jeremy Diamond, who Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck aptly described as a Jim Acosta wannabe, said Gettysburg was selected as an alternative because “This is a President who has consistently positions himself as a defender of Confederate symbols and monuments to Confederate generals.” The funny thing is that even Diamond admits this was a site for Confederate defeat during the war.

I’m going to need someone to explain to me how Gettysburg is pro-Confederacy. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 11, 2020

Everyone remembers the Confederate triumph at Gettysburg, right? https://t.co/E5iSc6oWY6 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) August 10, 2020

“This is brought to you by the same news media that's asked whether he's okay the North won,” wrote Houck who documented this insanity.

And yet, again, the media wonders why they’re vilified at Trump’s events, on social media, and with the general public. It’s because of nonsense like this; it’s all your fault, guys. And yes, you’ve earned the “fake news” and “enemies of the people” monikers daily. You say you want to do better after getting clocked in the face with Trump’s win in 2016, but you don’t mean it. If anything, you people have become more unspooled during this presidency. Anything will be perverted and warped into an attack by these people—anything. It can be incredibly annoying, but it’s still entertaining to watch this clown show. These people actually think they’re some defenders of democracy or whatever. They have been and will always be slaves to the Democratic Party.