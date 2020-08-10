President Trump Reveals Two Potential Locations For His Convention Speech

Near the end of July, President Trump announced the in-person Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida was cancelled. The decision came after the RNC moved the convention from Charlotte to Jacksonville earlier in the summer, citing Wuhan coronavirus closures.

"To have a big convention, it’s not the right time," Trump said at the time. "I told my team it’s time to cancel the Jacksonville component.”

"I'll still do a convention speech in a different form. But we won't do a big crowded convention, per se," he continued. "I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right with what's been happening...I said there's nothing more important in our country than keeping our people safe, whether it's from the China virus or the radical left mob."

While some delegate activities will still take place in Charlotte, President Trump will give his nomination acceptance speech elsewhere and announced two potential locations Monday afternoon.

We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden will not be traveling to Milwaukee to accept his party's nomination. A location for his acceptance speech, which is next week, has not been revealed. We're also waiting anxiously for his decision about who will be his vice presidential nominee.