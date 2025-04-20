Proof! He Keeps His Word
Hamas Claims Uncertainty Over U.S.-Israeli Hostage's Fate

Sarah Arnold | April 20, 2025 5:00 PM
In yet another disturbing statement that highlights the brutality and dishonesty of terrorist groups, Hamas’s armed wing is claiming that it does not know the fate of a U.S.-Israeli hostage in Gaza. The announcement underscores the chaos and lawlessness in territory controlled by Hamas, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, and raises serious concerns about the safety of hostages still held by the group.

On Saturday, Hamas's armed wing said that the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander was unknown after the group found the guard who was holding the hostage dead. This comes after Hamas said on Tuesday it had lost contact with a group of terrorists holding Alexander in Gaza. 

“The fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown,” Hamas said. 

The terrorist group claims it does not know the fate of Alexander, who was mentioned in an Israeli truce proposal. Just last week, Hamas released a video showing him alive. In the propaganda video, Alexander accused the Israeli government and the United States of "deserting" him in Gaza, stating, "I am collapsing physically and mentally."

Alexander was serving in an elite Israeli infantry unit near the Gaza border when Palestinian militants abducted him during the October 7 attack on Israel. Of the 251 hostages taken in the assault, 58 are still being held in Gaza, with the Israeli military reporting that 34 are believed to be dead.

This follows Israel's proposal of a 45-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of 10 living hostages, with Alexander being the first to be freed. Last month, he was also included in a proposal from U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. However, the terrorist group reportedly rejected Israel's offer.

Witkoff told reporters at the White House in March that the release of Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, was a "top priority.”

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence that Israel could bring its hostages home without yielding to Hamas's demands. He also stated that the military campaign in Gaza was "at a critical stage."

