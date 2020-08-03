What the Silence Over Bill's Alleged Visit to Epstein's Pedophile Island Tells us About the Acela Media

In VIP, we noted how Bill Clinton is earning his “slick Willy” moniker regarding the latest bombshell from the trove of Jeffrey Epstein-Ghislaine Maxwell documents that unsealed last week. That being former President Bill Clinton being spotted on Epstein’s infamous pedophile island. Of course, the Clinton camp denies the former president was ever there, but Maxwell has alleged that there are tapes of two prominent politicians having sex with minors. Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged partner in coordinating these depraved sex acts with underage girls, was recently arrested by federal authorities, denied bail, and being held in the same federal facility as Epstein before his highly suspicious suicide. With three passports and numerous accounts with millions of dollars, she’s a flight risk. She’s reportedly been given paper clothes to prevent self-harm.

Still, the former president being spotted on the island with minors That seems like at least something to look into, right? Epstein was a Clinton ally. He was connected with some of the world’s richest, most powerful families. To simply put it, there’s definitely a motive regarding seeing both Epstein and Maxwell be put six feet under. I’m not saying that’s what happened to Epstein, though the circumstances surrounding his death are amazingly irregular, almost a perfect alignment of events and actions that would make way for his death. Anyways, the point is he’s gone. And with these new documents, you’d think there would be at least some mention on the mainstream circuits. We’re not expecting much, but it’s been quiet. I mean, like German U-Boats in the Black Pit silence. Nothing. They’re suffocating this story with a pillow and those who do report on it barely give it the light of day. Is it shocking? No. Is it expected from these clowns? Yes. A former president was seen dabbling on some debauched island with an indicted child sex trafficker. That seems…like a problem (via Fourth Watch) [emphasis mine]:

A federal judge on Thursday unsealed a trove of court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as the latter awaits trial. In it, Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Epstein and Maxwell of sexually abusing her, details incidents she says she witnessed of the pair having sex with girls as young as 15-years-old. But that's not all. Giuffre reveals in the just unsealed interview from 2011 that former president Bill Clinton visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James Island, along with Maxwell and “two young girls” from New York. “I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me a favor,” Giuffre said in the interview. […] But this sensational story involving former President Clinton - last seen eulogizing John Lewis just this week - has barely caught the attention of the legacy media. While the story has been covered dozens of times on Fox News, CNN viewers haven't heard anything about it unless they saw the one report at 6am on Friday morning. Nothing this weekend. MSNBC? Literally not a single mention (according to TV Eyes). Bill Clinton's alleged trip to "pedophile island" was not mentioned once today on the Sunday shows - in fact, it hasn't been mentioned at all by ABC or CBS. To NBC's credit, it was covered on the Today show Friday morning. […] What does this tell us about the Acela Media? Quite a bit. As Glenn Greenwald tweeted Friday night, "I don't think there's been a bigger gap between (a) the importance, multi-layered and fascinating aspects of a news story and (b) the mainstream media's weirdly steadfast avoidance of it than the Jeffrey Epstein saga."



The media has largely avoided this story, while the media remains intertwined with it. It was less than 10 years ago that Jeffrey Epstein was sitting down for dinner with some famous houseguests, a short 18 months after he was released from jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of solicitation of prostitution with a minor. ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos was there. Former NBC and CBS anchor Katie Couric was there. Former E! and Netflix host Chelsea Handler was too. Why were they there? They've all said it was the one and only time they met Epstein, and they were unaware of his past.



So on one hand, you have the New York elites who intermingled with Epstein. But then we introduce former President Bill Clinton. As Drew Holden documented in his Twitter thread, there was almost uniform silence connecting Clinton and Epstein after the Thursday night story from every major media organization.

Oh, and the FBI knew about Epstein’s creepiness as well and did nothing, despite being in contact with one of his accusers before his formal indictment on child sex trafficking charges last year. Also, they had that photo of Giuffre with Prince Andrew before their 2011 interview with her.

They’re deep-sixing a story to protect Bill. Typical.