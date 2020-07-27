ICYMI: Seattle Police Chief Notes Who Should be Blamed for Allowing Seattle to be Engulfed in Chaos

What a mess. Seattle is a total and complete mess. Armed lefties seized portions of the city. Remember that? The short-lived CHOP zone that was supposed to be the basis for a summer of love, according to the city’s mayor. This unlawful seizure of land should have been crushed immediately. Instead, it was quasi-endorsed the state and local leaders. The city is still grappling with violent riots from left-wing activists. Actually, that could be said for the entire Left Coast. This isn’t about George Floyd anymore, a Minneapolis man who was the victim of an officer-involved fatality on May 25 that set of the latest round of unrest, mayhem, and Black Lives Matter activism. Also, the quasi-cultural revolution we’re seeing where the Left is trying to erase American history, but that’s for another time.

Seattle’s police chief, Carmen Best, appears to have had enough with these political games. The ‘defund the police’ fervor that’s overtaken the Left is especially strong in these areas. Best took aim at the city council for hamstringing officers and preventing them from doing their jobs. They cannot maintain law and order when a crowd riots if they’re not able to use tear gas for example. Yeah, the city council did that—they banned it. Luckily, a judge blocked it from being implemented. Our friends at RedState have more:

“It is a fact that there are groups and individuals who are intent on destruction in our City. Yes, we also have seen weeks of peaceful demonstrations, but two recent events (Sunday, July 19th and Wednesday, July 22nd) have included wide-scale property destruction and attacks on officers, injuring more than a dozen, some significantly,” she wrote. She continued, noting that the planned protests will likely result in the same type of violence. “This weekend we know that several events are planned across the city that will foreseeably involve many of the same violent actors from recent days,” she elaborated. “There is no reason not to assume we will continue to experience property destruction, arson, looting, and attempts to injure additional officers throughout the weekend and beyond.” Best then indicated that she was not willing to place her officers in danger if they do not possess the tools necessary to defend themselves. “Under these circumstances, as created by Council, we cannot manage demonstrations as we have in the past,” she wrote. “If I am not allowed to lawfully equip officers with the tools they have been trained to use to protect the community and themselves, it would be reckless to have them confront this level of violence under the current legal restrictions imposed by Council.” The police chief then explained how this measure could further place officers in danger. “As City Council’s legislation goes into effect, it will create even more dangerous circumstances for our officers to intervene using what they have left — riot shields and riot batons,” she argued.

Agreed. If you give an unruly and violent mob an inch, they’ll take several hundred miles. You don’t negotiate with these people—you crush them. This is a glimpse into ‘woke’ governance, folks. They want the mob to take over as if they think it won’t engulf them. Believe me—they will if we allow this campaign of wanton destruction to happen. Jeff Charles, who wrote about Best taking on the city council at RedState, also touched upon another key detail that’s glossed over by liberal media types:

It has already been established that most of the Black Lives Matter protests are being carried out by predominantly white activists. The national BLM movement is funded, and thereby run, by white progressives. Put simply, BLM has become a white Marxist movement with a black face.

Yes, indeed, and even The New York Times reported on how white the Black Lives Matter movement has become—to the point where a supermajority of the attendees at these demonstrations are these insufferable white liberal types. This has become a cause for concern for some black activists. Alas, why these riots are no longer about racial justice anymore. It’s about advancing Marxism. Just look at the BLM mission statement, which former NFL player Marcellus Wiley picked apart.

It’s not about Floyd. It’s about the destruction of this country. Period.

It’s time to put the mob down.