A Complete Train Wreck: USA Today's Fact Check on Trump-Nazi Campaign T-Shirts Just Got More Embarrassing

You cannot make this up. USA Today now has two fact checks that are total train wrecks. No, it’s not shocking that the liberal media does its best to keep their Democratic Party allies protected, but these two posts once again remind us that the Left has zero grasp of history. Zero. Maybe that’s why we have this unhinged and illiberal leftist mob engaging in a campaign to erase our history at present. The first fail was the hot mess regarding the Ku Klux Klan, Democrats, and the American Civil War. Now, we have the fact check regarding a Nazi emblem being sold on Trump campaign T-shirts. This one is an amazing journey. It was ranked as true, by the way, it’s not. But the clarification that came soon afterward and now the adventure into “inconclusive” land is just epic.

I mean the “clarification” read, “The claim that Trump 2020 has put out a T-shirt with a symbol similar to a Nazi eagle and is being criticized for it is true. Worth noting, the eagle is a longtime US symbol, too.”

“Worth noting,” Is this for real? One, and I’m preaching to the choir, but we all know these fact checks are done by progressive dolts who probably think the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor. Second, they’re done to either cover for Democrats or go after conservatives, especially when it comes to something they want to keep suffocated with a pillow.

I have to sit down for this one (via USA Today):

President Donald Trump's campaign website recently unveiled a T-shirt that has come under fire because of perceived design similarities between its logo and a Nazi symbol. […] The Trump campaign pushed back hard on this claim. “This is moronic. In Democrats’ America, Mount Rushmore glorifies white supremacy and the bald eagle with an American flag is a Nazi symbol. They have lost their minds," Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director, said in an email to USA TODAY. […] The eagle is one of the most common animals to be used in design throughout history, having been used as a symbol of empire and royalty since the first recorded civilizations. Eagles have been especially common in Western countries, where the birds often appear on the coat of arms and official documents of various countries. The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, according to the Library of Congress. The seal of the United States as well as the crests of many federal and state agencies frequently feature the eagle, often in consort with shields, crests and other objects. “The Great Seal of America” was developed in 1782 and features a right-facing eagle, though the bird’s talons are spread, one holding arrows, the other holding an olive branch. […] Our ruling: Inconclusive The U.S. government has many uses of eagle imagery in its official seals and emblems including on the "Great Seal of America," on the presidential seal and on the mace of the U.S. House of Representatives. The Trump campaign's T-shirt includes the use of an eagle that some claim bears resemblance to a Nazi eagle. We rate the claim that the Trump campaign is using Nazi imagery as INCONCLUSIVE, based on our research.

What did I just read? The sheer idiocy is one thing, but it’s like these people didn’t realize that, you know, there’s a friggin’ EAGLE on the presidential seal. The ‘woke’ goggles see racism and Nazi symbols everywhere. It’s almost as dangerous as when the beer goggles come on after a few bottles. The “inconclusive” re-rating is trash. It’s obviously false. This is the historically illiterate crap we’re going to have to contend with as the lefty mob becomes more radical and race-obsessed. You were wrong, clowns. That’s the rating. You got hit in the face with the shovel. Own it, but after this, we can’t let you move on; you deserved to be mocked for another few news cycles over this nonsense. As for this unit, well, maybe the paper should just dissolve it.

