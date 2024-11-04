Here We Go: Harris Campaign Warns Election Results Might Not Be Know For...
Tipsheet

Georgia Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Commonsense Election Day Deadline

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 04, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

On Monday, just one day before the election, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that Cobb County, a particularly liberal area in the Peach State, cannot actually accept absentee ballots to be counted after Election Day. The county wanted to accept 3,000 absentee ballots after the Election Day deadline. RNC Chairman Michael Whatley celebrated the decision over X that same day, referring to the win as a "HUGE election integrity victory in Georgia."

As he also reminded, "Election Day is Election Day — not the week after."

A press release announcement followed not long after from the RNC, which included some background information about the effort. "This victory comes on the heels of the 5th Circuit decision, which ruled that ballots received after Election Day may not be counted. These are critical decisions to Protect the Vote across the country," the announcement mentioned. 

Legal analyst Phil Holloway posted a copy of the order and noted that such a decision reversed a Fulton County judge. 

This win for election integrity comes as Whatley shared during last week's press call with RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump that the RNC has been involved with 135 lawsuits across the country. 

Such a decision out of Georgia is in stark contrast to last Monday's ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court, which allows for mail-in ballots without a postmark to be received for three days after Election Day.

During that same press call, National Press Secretary for the Trump-Vance campaign Karoline Leavitt reminded reporters of the mantra of looking to achieve a win that is "too big to rig." 

Both Nevada and Georgia are considered crucial swing states, with RealClearPolling showing Trump leading against Vice President Kamala Harris in both states, by +1 and +1.7, respectively. While Nate Silver's forecast for Monday has mixed results for polling trends out of Georgia as to how Democrats have seen a slight increase from the past week while Republicans have seen an increase over the past month, Republicans have seen an increase in support over the past week and past month in Nevada. 

