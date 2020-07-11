St. Louis Couple Who Defended Home From Would-Be Lefty Rioters Have Rifle Seized By Police

Mark and Patricia McCloskey became famous when they rushed out of their homes with their firearms as lefty protesters trespassed on their property. Mark was captured holding an AR-15 rifle, so you know the liberal media was going to report on it and probably offer a garbage take on the incident. These would-be agitators busted onto their property. They weren’t passing just passing by. The McCloskeys also appear to be Black Lives Matter supporters, as indicated in a statement from their lawyer. Yet, politics aside, when trespassers who have been known to vandalize, loot and commit arson stumbles onto your property, you bet the owners are going to break out the guns if they have them. This isn’t an overreaction, just look at what these rioters have done in cities across the country.

Well, we’re learning now that their rifle was seized by police (via Fox News):

Authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant Friday evening at the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made headlines last month when they took up arms to defend their home from protesters. During the search, police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident, KSDK-TV of St. Louis reported, citing information from a source. […] There was no immediate indication the McCloskeys were arrested or charged with a crime. The warrant applied only to a search for the guns, KSDK reported. On Monday, the McCloskeys appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” and disclosed that protesters had returned to their neighborhood July 3 – but the couple was alerted in advance and hired a private security company to protect their residence.

This whole fiasco began when protesters were marching on the house of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who had doled out the names and addresses of those who were supportive of the defund the police initiative being peddled by the Left in her city.