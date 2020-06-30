Wait…The St. Louis Couple Who Scared Off Lefty Trespassers with Guns Are…Black Lives Matter Supporters?

You could almost hear the narrative being crafted in liberal newsrooms. The white couple who scared off lefty trespassers in St. Louis was about to be poster kids for every garbage ‘woke’ narrative under the sun. These clowns forced their way onto these people’s property. They were trespassing. That’s illegal—a key aspect of this story. The property belonged to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who came out armed with firearms to deter these lefty agitators from the premises. Mark was sporting an AR-15 rifle, which surely triggered liberal America. This was a case of self-defense. To make things more interesting, the McCloskey’s are actually supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. This lefty mob was marching on the house of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a Democrat after she released the names and addresses of locals who are for defunding the police department:

PHOTOS: A couple, both carrying guns, came outside of a home tonight in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis to confront protesters.



The group was marching to the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to demand her resignation. (All photos taken by @BILLGREENBLATT) pic.twitter.com/T6xCggCgUy — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 29, 2020

JUST IN: St. Louis attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey release a statement, through an attorney, saying they support Black Lives Matter and they acted lawfully on their property. The couple, through their attorney, says "the agitators responsible for the trepidation were white" pic.twitter.com/4zebQqSH0y — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 29, 2020

We asked a legal expert if the couple who pulled out guns during a protest in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis could be charged with a crime. He's says it's unlikely.@PJKSDK explains why: https://t.co/Vek7dic3sl — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) June 30, 2020

So it turns out the gun-toting couple:



-Supports BLM

-Are Democrats

-Are representing a victim of police brutality.



The media is going to have a hard time comprehending this since they spent all of last night and this morning smearing them. https://t.co/FCfrlclXm1 pic.twitter.com/FfRxl3CHdP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 29, 2020

The memes from this incident have been nothing short of epic, but you cannot blame the McCloskeys and they’re not going to be the only ones who react this way when left-wing goons trespass onto people’s property. For weeks, we’ve had a left-wing mob loot, vandalize, and assault police in cities across the country in the wake of the officer-involved fatality of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. New York City was mayhem. Minneapolis all but burned to the ground. The scariest aspect is that the police seemed powerless to contain the riots. Even in Minneapolis, a National Guard presence did little to bring law and order to the situation. With these hooligans running wild, it’s absolutely within the right of law-abiding citizenry to protect their lives, their homes, and their property from these thugs. Charges against Mr. McCloskey are not expected.

A couple in St. Louis defend their home with a firearm after protesters enter their neighborhood

pic.twitter.com/idmZO0nIpS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 29, 2020

The same people destroying private property and threatening residents wonder why residents are coming out of their homes with AR-15's...?



Lmao — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 29, 2020

Here is the video showing them knowingly entering the gated property. https://t.co/j5NAr2pokh https://t.co/lSa9OBv2We — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) June 29, 2020

After weeks of looting, arson, vandalizing, and occupying city blocks, a mob trespasses and people defending their home are the real villains. — Razor (@hale_razor) June 29, 2020

“They were just peacefully walking past” pic.twitter.com/A3Z1QoYzrO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 29, 2020

They trespassed and broke down a gate but those people protecting their property should have just known protestors associated with a movement involved with destroying public and private property were just on their way to some other private house. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2020



