Wait...That's How Much NYPD Retirement Applications Have Increased?

New York City has been the epicenter for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. It’s also been engulfed in the rioting over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police. The city was overtaken by the mob, with rioters committing arson, vandalism, and various thefts. The looting during these nationwide protests overall has been devastating. The destruction of parts of Minneapolis has been nothing short of tragic. On top of these security situations, we have Democrats mayors, governors, and other politicians trashing police.

“Defund the police” is now the position, but the media has been trying to say the Left really doesn’t mean that; it’s about the reallocation of resources. Yeah, that got blown up by lefty politicians and activists who submitted op-eds and did interviews where they said defunding the police means…defunding the police. The earwax build-up with these clowns in newsrooms across the country is truly disturbing. Seriously, who thought this meant something else? When we say we’re going to commit regicide, we’re not talking about killing the monarch, only to make way for discussions about constitutional restraints on the institution. I’m paraphrasing, but that was one hilarious tweet from someone who was mocking the liberal media’s pathetic pivot and damage control on the subject.

With no support from political leadership and overtime pay not being doled out, a lot of cops are heading for the exit, submitting their retirement papers. In the Big Apple, that surge rose by 400 percent at a time when the city needs more cops than ever as violent crime spikes. Shootings have gone through the roof and Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose incompetence knows no bounds, plans on cutting $1 billion from the department (via NY Post):

New York’s Finest are putting in for retirement faster than the NYPD can handle — while citing a lack of respect and the loss of overtime pay, The Post has learned. A surge of city cops filing papers during the past week more than quadrupled last year’s number — as the city grapples with a surge of shootings — and the stampede caused a bottleneck that’s forcing others to delay putting in their papers, officials and sources said. The NYPD said Wednesday that 179 cops filed for retirement between June 29 and Monday, an astounding 411-percent increase over the 35 who filed during the same time period in 2019. The astonishing rush for the door came as 503 cops filed for retirement between May 25 — the day George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, sparking anti-cop protests around the country — and July 3, the NYPD said. That number represents a 75-percent increase over the 287 who filed for retirement during the same time last year, the NYPD said. […] “This is the best time to leave,” one cop said. “You’ve padded the numbers as high as you can pad them.” Another cop noted, “When they cut the OT, a lot of people were done.” “Also, there’s another class hitting their 20th year in September, so that will be another group leaving,” the source added, noting that cops often retire once they hit the minimum requirement for pension vestment. […] “You have to be crazy to stay on a job where you are losing money, abused by the people you are trying to protect and not appreciated by the politicians,” the source said.

