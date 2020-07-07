Another Idiot Politician Tried to Get Away with a Racism Hoax in Oregon

The Left thinks America is racist. We still have racial issues, yes—but racist? And no, a few videos of people being total idiots spewing racial epithets don’t prove your point. It seems the only people trying to make that narrative come to life are…people of color. We have another race hoax, folks. This time out on the Left Coast in Oregon. A Latino candidate for county commissioner expressed dismay over a racist letter he received. He was very familiar with it…because he wrote it and sent it to himself. This incident occurred in Umatilla County (via KOMO News):

Chief Jason Edmiston tells KEPR-TV News that the criminal investigation for second-degree intimidation due to the racist, hate-filled letter received by Jonathan Lopez on June 23 has been closed. The matter will be referred this week to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office for initiating a false report - a Class A misdemeanor in Oregon. Edmiston says the investigation has shown that Jonathan Lopez wrote the letter himself and made false statements to the police and on social media. The end result is a verbal and written admission by Lopez that the letter was fabricated. Additionally, the Hermiston Police are sending the Office of the District Attorney verifiable information of potential election fraud as it pertains to the Stolen Valor Act of 2013 and other false credentials presented by Mr. Lopez during his run for county commissioner. This in conjunction with a lengthy criminal history record may result in the filing of additional charges.

It’s like this thing with the noose stories. They were fake ‘noose’ stories. NASCAR made a fool of itself with the Bubba Wallace incident in which he alleged someone left a noose in his garage. The FBI got involved and quickly determined it was a garage door pulley that had been left there since 2019. In Oakland, California, reports of ‘nooses’ in trees were actually exercise equipment fastened by a black trainer around Lake Merritt. This crap doesn’t happen anymore. The noose thing especially; people know this is 2020 and not Reconstruction. It seems the Left’s obsession with racism and America being racist, they’ve manufactured that reality in their minds, even going so far as to commit felonies by instigating race hoaxes to make it seem real. It’s sad. It’s sick. For every legitimate story about a racially charged incident, there are probably several that are hoaxes. How many is this, by the way? Some of which are caught in real-time, like Amy Cooper who falsely reported that a black man was threatening her in Central Park. The man ‘accused’ of being aggressive merely asked her to keep her dog on a leash. He was bird watching and caught the entire fiasco on camera. Cooper has been charged with filing a false police report.

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes.