Video Shows Moment ‘Trans’ Sex Offender Tries to Snatch Child From School Grounds

Security footage from a Colorado elementary school captured the frightening moment children could be seen running as a so-called “transgender” sex offender tried to snatch one of the students.

The incident occurred at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in Aurora, Colorado. Families were shown footage of the recent incident for the first time at a meeting on Monday.

In the footage, a person police say was Solomon Galligan, 33, walked onto school property, approaching a group of students. Galligan then lunges at a child and falls over. Children sprinted away from him and toward teachers’ assistants.

"They [the school] did admit fault. They did apologize. And now the next steps are to schedule a secondary meeting, because we've prescribed a couple of items that we wanted done," Dante White, a school parent, said. "We want an independent investigation of it, we want people put on administrative leave, we want people fired."

"This is something that you fear as a parent. They're in the custody of adults that are supposed to be trained professionals, and they weren't. They categorically failed across the board, from the administration on site to the administration at Cherry Creek to the heads of security," White added. "We're asking for accountability."

Galligan was arrested at a Walgreens near the school and was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping. Reportedly, the child who was almost abducted told police that he had white powder on his face and smelled like alcohol.

"We are doing a thorough investigation. We're looking at exactly what happened and what transpired afterwards as well. We take safety as a high priority," said Lauren Snell, Cherry Creek School District Public Information Officer.

According to the New York Post, Galligan was put on the sex offender registry in 2011 when convicted of non-consent sexual contact, according to his latest arrest affidavit, which did not elaborate on the previous incident (via NYP):

That same year, Galligan opened up on social media about suffering depression while taking male hormones as part of his transition. His family blamed mental health issues for his latest legal woes, CBS Colorado said. [...] The suspect, who is identified as male in the arrest affidavit, shared news of his transition on Facebook back in 2011. “So im starting my hormone shots and i relly cant wait im on my hormone pills ive been on them for almost 4 months i wake up all depressed and crying but in the end its gonna be totally worth it you know what io mean im really excited my measurements are already changing and im super thrilled,” he wrote.

Meet Solomon Galligan, a known s*x offender who was just arrested for attempting to kidnap a boy at Black Forest Hills Elementary in Colorado.



Based on his Facebook profile, Galligan also appears to be trans.



The governor of Colorado just signed Tiaras Law which allows trans… pic.twitter.com/pG9QUlgfIj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 22, 2024

Galligan is being held on $25,000 bail in jail in Aurora.