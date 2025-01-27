JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Question By CBS News' Margaret...
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This...
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's...
Week One Into Trump's Second Presidency Showed the Media Couldn't Let January 6...
White People, You are Responsible for High Egg Prices
Trump to Sign Executive Order Reinstating Service Members Kicked Out of Military Over...
Presidential Approval Poll Has an Interesting Finding When It Comes to Race
VIP
Politicians Say It Was a 'Disgusting Miscarriage of Justice' for Biden to Grant...
Charlie Kirk: Vivek Ramaswamy For Governor of Ohio
This Teacher Says He's OK with ICE Raiding His School
'A Disruptor': JD Vance Weighs In on Pete Hegseth's Confirmation
Are EU Appeasers Trying to Hinder Trump on Iran?
Monsters Everywhere
Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vanc...
Tipsheet

Feds Round Up Dozens of Tren de Aragua Members in Colorado Raid

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 27, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Federal agents busted dozens of Tren de Aragua gang members in an overnight raid in Denver, Colorado.

The round-up of 49 members of the violent Venezuelan gang took place in a “makeshift nightclub” where federal agents also seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

Advertisement

 “#DEA agents, @HSIDenver @ERODenver @ATF_Denver & local partners conduct an early AM operation targeting drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody,” DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division posted on X along with photos of the raid. 

Denver7 Investigates' cameras exclusively captured video around 5:45 a.m. along the 6600 block of Federal Boulevard in Adams County, showing agents rounding up people and escorting them onto a bus.

At least 41 of the 49 people detained are undocumented residents and are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a DEA press release.

According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA was executing a federal search warrant at a vacant property where a large group had been gathering to party for several months.

Pullen said TdA gang members and associates posted about the gathering on social media, and numerous individuals in the makeshift nightclub were found to be associated with the Venezuelan gang.

"TdA affiliated gang members and associates sent out invitations over social media to come to a party at this location tonight," he said. [...]

Pullen said the Adams County operation was part of a months-long investigation and a broader DEA campaign targeting the Venezuelan gang.

It involved more than 100 local and federal law enforcement personnel.

"What we're here today for was an ongoing DEA investigation. As you know, we've been targeting the TdA. DEA has been working on TdA for a number of months here in Denver, and so this was a part of that long-term operation," Pullen said. (Denver 7)

Recommended

Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In his first week in office, President Trump signed an executive order instructing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work toward designating Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Trump’s Shock and Awe Campaign Is Our Conservative Dream Come True Kurt Schlichter
JD Vance Had the Perfect Response to This Question By CBS News' Margaret Brennan Matt Vespa
An American Black Man's Interpretation of the 14th Amendment Allen West
This Is Exactly How I Want These DOJ Prosecutors to Feel After Trump's Pardons Matt Vespa
Catholic Bishops Came Out Against Trump's Illegal Immigration Policies. Here's How JD Vance Responded. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump's Border Czar Shuts Down the Bleeding Heart Antics on Immigration By This ABC News Host Matt Vespa
Advertisement