Feds Round Up Dozens of Tren de Aragua Members in Colorado Raid

Federal agents busted dozens of Tren de Aragua gang members in an overnight raid in Denver, Colorado.

The round-up of 49 members of the violent Venezuelan gang took place in a “makeshift nightclub” where federal agents also seized weapons, drugs, and cash.

“#DEA agents, @HSIDenver @ERODenver @ATF_Denver & local partners conduct an early AM operation targeting drug trafficking & members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA). Drugs, weapons, and cash were seized in Adams County. Nearly 50 illegal aliens were taken into custody,” DEA’s Rocky Mountain Division posted on X along with photos of the raid.

Denver7 Investigates' cameras exclusively captured video around 5:45 a.m. along the 6600 block of Federal Boulevard in Adams County, showing agents rounding up people and escorting them onto a bus. At least 41 of the 49 people detained are undocumented residents and are now in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a DEA press release. According to Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Pullen, the DEA was executing a federal search warrant at a vacant property where a large group had been gathering to party for several months. Pullen said TdA gang members and associates posted about the gathering on social media, and numerous individuals in the makeshift nightclub were found to be associated with the Venezuelan gang. "TdA affiliated gang members and associates sent out invitations over social media to come to a party at this location tonight," he said. [...] Pullen said the Adams County operation was part of a months-long investigation and a broader DEA campaign targeting the Venezuelan gang. It involved more than 100 local and federal law enforcement personnel. "What we're here today for was an ongoing DEA investigation. As you know, we've been targeting the TdA. DEA has been working on TdA for a number of months here in Denver, and so this was a part of that long-term operation," Pullen said. (Denver 7)

In his first week in office, President Trump signed an executive order instructing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to work toward designating Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations.