Trump Administration

Historic USMCA Trade Deal Takes Effect

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 01, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) goes into effect on Wednesday, marking a win for the Trump administration. The deal replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). President Trump called NAFTA a "disastrous trade deal,” after building a substantial portion of his presidential campaign around replacing it. Previous presidents talked about replacing the decades-old deal, but President Trump is the first to sign a substantive replacement into law.

The USMCA will incentivize production at home by implementing regulations surrounding digital trade, altering rules for trade across borders without tariffs and restructuring labor enforcement systems. In particular, USMCA will bolster job growth in the agriculture sector and auto industry.

In a rare moment of bipartisan governance, USMCA was sent to President Trump’s desk by overwhelming majorities of both Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that USMCA will add 100,000 jobs to the American economy. 

